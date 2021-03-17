Indiana Volleyball Matches Versus Northwestern Postponed

Indiana is currently 3-13 overall this season with wins over Rutgers, Iowa and Maryland.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — For the first time this season, Indiana volleyball has had a match affected due to COVID-19.

The Hoosiers were supposed to play two matches against Northwestern in Bloomington this weekend on March 20 and 21. But those matches are now postponed due to COVID-19 within the Wildcats' program.

Indiana and Northwestern provided a joint statement on the cancellation: "This weekend’s volleyball series between the Hoosiers and Wildcats has been postponed as Northwestern safely progresses through return-to-play protocols. Institutions will work with the conference to identify rescheduling options."

Indiana is currently 3-13 overall this season with wins over Rutgers, Iowa and Maryland.

Northwestern, on the other hand, has only played six matches all season. The Wildcats have had 12 matches postponed this season, including the two against Indiana this weekend. They haven't played since Feb. 27 when they defeated Iowa 3-2.

Indiana will now turn its attention to two matches next weekend, March 26-27, against Illinois in Champaign.