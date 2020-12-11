HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Search

Indiana Women’s Basketball Announces No Game This Weekend

No. 15 Indiana could not find an opponent this weekend and will not play as a result.
Author:
Publish date:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After Butler had to cancel its game against No. 15 Indiana yesterday, the Hoosiers were looking for a new opponent to play this weekend. 

But the program announced Friday it will not be playing this weekend. 

Below is the full press release from Indiana women’s basketball: 

Indiana Women’s Basketball will NOT be scheduling a game for this weekend.

We are planning to add a game next week and I should have an announcement in the coming days about that game.

EoWv3GPXEAAvhCf
Other Sports

Indiana Women’s Basketball Announces No Game This Weekend

USATSI_15221025
Football

Tom Allen, Scott Dolson React to Big Ten Decision and Purdue Cancellation

USATSI_15279267
Other Sports

Indiana's Game Versus Butler Called Off, Hoosiers Looking for New Opponent this Weekend

IndianaTomAllenPregame
Football

What Does Saturday's Cancellation Mean for Indiana Football?

Zeller_05_1125_md_WEB
Basketball

Indiana's History in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Indiana_Basketball_Schedule_2020-21
Basketball

Indiana Men's Basketball 2020-21 Schedule

IndianaTrayceJacksonDavisDunkFSU
Basketball

My Two Cents: Jackson-Davis Has No Interest in Status Quo at Indiana

Indiana_Florida_State-5fd18567caad46044ff21b59_Dec_10_2020_2_21_19
Basketball

Florida State Top Indiana in OT in ACC/Big Ten Challenge Thriller

IndianaTrayceJacksonDavisBlock
Basketball

LIVE BLOG: Follow Indiana's Game with Florida State in Real Time