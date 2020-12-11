Indiana Women’s Basketball Announces No Game This Weekend

No. 15 Indiana could not find an opponent this weekend and will not play as a result.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After Butler had to cancel its game against No. 15 Indiana yesterday, the Hoosiers were looking for a new opponent to play this weekend.

But the program announced Friday it will not be playing this weekend.

Below is the full press release from Indiana women’s basketball:

Indiana Women’s Basketball will NOT be scheduling a game for this weekend.

We are planning to add a game next week and I should have an announcement in the coming days about that game.