Indiana Women's Basketball Announces Schedule Change

Indiana will now host No. 17 Ohio State Thursday, Jan. 28, at 8 p.m. ET.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After defeating No. 21 Northwestern last night, Indiana's next game was scheduled to be Sunday at home against Michigan State.

But the Hoosiers have flipped around its schedule a bit.

Instead, Indiana's next game will be this Thursday, Jan. 28, at 8 p.m. ET against Ohio State. The game was previously scheduled for Feb. 4.

This an ideal situation for Indiana, who likely didn't want a week off before its next contest. The Hoosiers had just had 11 days off before their game against Northwestern due to two games being postponed, and head coach Teri Moren has made it known she isn't a fan of the long breaks.

So, now Indiana has two big home games this week. The Hoosiers are 9-3 overall and 7-1 in the Big Ten.

Below is the full press release from the program:

The Big Ten Conference has announced two schedule changes for the Indiana women’s basketball team for the upcoming week.

The Hoosiers will now host No. 17/16 Ohio State on Thursday, January 28 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in a game that was previously scheduled for Thursday, February 4th. Game time is set for 8 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network.

In addition, IU’s game against Michigan State has been set for a 4 p.m. ET tip on Big Ten Network Plus for Sunday, January 31st also at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

