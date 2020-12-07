HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Indiana Women's Basketball Drops to No. 15 in AP Poll

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After suffering a four-point loss on the road to Kentucky on Sunday, Indiana women's basketball dropped two spots in this week's Associated Press top-25 poll.

The Hoosiers, who were previously No. 13, are now No. 15 in the nation.

Dating back to last season, this marks the 22nd straight week Indiana has been ranked in the top 25.

The Hoosiers' next game will be against Butler on Sunday in Assembly Hall.

Indiana is one of five Big Ten teams in the top 25.

Below is the full AP top 25:

1. Stanford

2. Louisville

3. UConn

4. NC State

5. South Carolina

6. Arizona

7. Baylor

8. Oregon

9. Kentucky

10. Texas A&M

11. UCLA

12. Mississippi State

13. Arkansas

14. Maryland

15. Indiana

16. Oregon State

17. Northwestern

18. Ohio State

19. Michigan

20. Syracuse

21. Missouri State

22. South Dakota State

23. Texas

24. DePaul

25. Gonzaga

Others receiving votes:

South Florida 59, Iowa State 54, North Carolina 38, Arizona State 12, Notre Dame 8, West Virginia 6, Wake Forest 5, Boston College 4, Ohio 4, Georgia 3, Virginia Tech 2

