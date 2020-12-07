Indiana Women's Basketball Drops to No. 15 in AP Poll
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After suffering a four-point loss on the road to Kentucky on Sunday, Indiana women's basketball dropped two spots in this week's Associated Press top-25 poll.
The Hoosiers, who were previously No. 13, are now No. 15 in the nation.
Dating back to last season, this marks the 22nd straight week Indiana has been ranked in the top 25.
The Hoosiers' next game will be against Butler on Sunday in Assembly Hall.
Indiana is one of five Big Ten teams in the top 25.
Below is the full AP top 25:
1. Stanford
2. Louisville
3. UConn
4. NC State
5. South Carolina
6. Arizona
7. Baylor
8. Oregon
9. Kentucky
10. Texas A&M
11. UCLA
12. Mississippi State
13. Arkansas
14. Maryland
15. Indiana
16. Oregon State
17. Northwestern
18. Ohio State
19. Michigan
20. Syracuse
21. Missouri State
22. South Dakota State
23. Texas
24. DePaul
25. Gonzaga
Others receiving votes:
South Florida 59, Iowa State 54, North Carolina 38, Arizona State 12, Notre Dame 8, West Virginia 6, Wake Forest 5, Boston College 4, Ohio 4, Georgia 3, Virginia Tech 2
Related Stories:
- INDIANA SUFFERS CLOSE LOSS TO KENTUCKY: Teri Moren used the word passive to describe her team's performance down the stretch. CLICK HERE