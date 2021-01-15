Indiana Women's Basketball Game Against Rutgers Postponed Due to COVID-19

This is the first Big Ten Indiana has had postponed this season.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After picking up a win last night over Purdue, Indiana women's basketball will not be playing its next scheduled game, which was supposed to be Monday at home against Rutgers.

The Scarlet Knights have been forced to postpone the game due to COVID-19 issues in their program. This is the first Big Ten game Indiana has had postponed due to COVID-19. The Hoosiers had a nonconference game against Butler canceled earlier this season.

Indiana's next game will now be Thursday night, Jan. 21, when the Hoosiers go to East Lansing to take on the Michigan State Spartans.

No. 18 Indiana is currently 8-3 overall and 6-1 in the Big Ten.

Statement from Rutgers Athletics on Monday’s postponement

The women’s basketball game on Monday, Jan. 18 between Rutgers and Indiana in Bloomington has been postponed due to continued COVID-19 concern within the Rutgers program. Rutgers' scheduled games with Purdue (Jan. 7), Ohio State (Jan. 10), and Northwestern (Jan. 14) had previously been postponed.

The decision to postpone was made jointly by the Rutgers University Department of Athletics and its sports medicine staff in consultation with the Indiana program and the Big Ten Conference. The schools will work with the Conference office to identify potential rescheduling options later this season.

The health, safety and well-being of the student-athletes, the program’s coaching and support staff, and event personnel are the guiding concerns of all decision making within Rutgers Athletics. The program will resume its game schedule when its medical staff determines it is safe to do so based on protocols established by the Big Ten Conference.

