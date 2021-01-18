HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Indiana Women's Basketball Game at Michigan State Postponed Due to COVID-19

This is the second-straight Big Ten game Indiana has had postponed.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — For the second-straight game, Indiana will have a game postponed due to COVID-19 from the other team.

Indiana was supposed to compete against Rutgers at home Monday night, but that game was postponed. Now, Indiana's game at Michigan State on Thursday night will be postponed as well.

Indiana, who moved up to No. 16 in the Associated Press Top-25 Poll, is 8-3 on the season and 6-1 in the Big Ten.

The Hoosiers will be back in action on Sunday, Jan. 24, at No. 21 Northwestern. Tipoff is at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Below is the full press release from Michigan State.

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State's women's basketball game in East Lansing against Indiana on Thursday, Jan. 21 has been postponed following COVID-19 related issues within the Spartan program. No decision has been made on games beyond Jan. 21.

The decision was mutually agreed upon out of an abundance of caution surrounding the health and safety of the participants, and the institutions will work with the Big Ten Conference to identify rescheduling options.

Further updates will be provided later this week. 

