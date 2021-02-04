Indiana Women's Basketball Game with Rutgers Postponed

The announcement was made the morning of the game. Indiana will be back in action again on Sunday.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — For the second time this season, Indiana's game against Rutgers has been postponed.

This is the first day-of-game postponement that has happened to Indiana this season. The two teams were supposed to square off Thursday night in Assembly Hall.

The postponement comes because of additional health and safety issues within the Scarlet Knights program. Rutgers has been dealing with COVID-19 for awhile now and haven't played a game since Jan. 3.

According to a press release, "the decision to postpone was made jointly by the Rutgers University Department of Athletics and its sports medicine staff in consultation with the Indiana program and the Big Ten Conference. The schools will work with the Conference office to identify potential rescheduling options later this season."

As for Indiana, ranked No. 17 in the country with a 10-4 overall record and 8-2 Big Ten record, the Hoosiers will be back in action on Sunday against Iowa at 2 p.m. ET inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

