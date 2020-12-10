HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Indiana's Game Versus Butler Called Off, Hoosiers Looking for New Opponent this Weekend

Indiana's game against Butler this Saturday has been canceled. Indiana is still looking for an opponent to play this weekend.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana women's basketball assistant coach Rhet Wierzba put out a Tweet Thursday, saying Indiana is need of a new opponent this weekend.

Sports Illustrated confirmed with a program spokesperson that the game with Butler has been called off this Saturday, but Indiana is still looking for an opponent to play.

Below is Butler's announcement on the cancellation:

Eo6HGPpW4AQXPc9

The Hoosiers are 2-1 on the season and coming off a tough four-point road loss to No. 11 Kentucky.

No. 15 Indiana is hoping to schedule an opponent to play in Assembly Hall either this Saturday or Sunday, but preferable Saturday.

