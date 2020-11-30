Indiana Women's Basketball Moves Up to No. 13 in AP Poll

Indiana is 1-0 on the season after defeating Eastern Kentucky 100-51.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana women's basketball has moved up three spots in the Associated Press top-25 poll this week, improving to the No. 13 team in the country.

This comes after Indiana's first game of the season in which they defeated Eastern Kentucky 100-51.

Junior Grace Berger recorded the first triple-double in program history with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Berger was named Big Ten Player of the Week for her performance.

Indiana is now the top ranked Big Ten team in the top 25, with Maryland and Northwestern not far behind.

The Hoosiers are one of five Big Ten teams in the top 25. The Hoosiers will play its second game on Thursday, Dec. 3, against Samford in Assembly Hall.

Below is the full top 25:

1. South Carolina

2. Stanford

3. UConn

4. Baylor

5. Louisville

6. Mississippi State

7. Arizona

8. NC State

9. UCLA

10. Oregon

11. Kentucky

12. Texas A&M

13. Indiana

14. Maryland

15. Northwestern

16. Arkansas

17. Oregon State

18. Gonzaga

19. Ohio State

20. DePaul

21. Missouri State

22. Syracuse

23. Iowa State

24. Michigan

25. Texas

Others receiving votes:

South Dakota St. 31, North Carolina 24, South Dakota 20, Notre Dame 20, Arizona St. 10, Wake Forest 9, Ohio 6, South Florida 1, Boston College 1, Tennessee 1, Rutgers 1, Duke 1.

