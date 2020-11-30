Indiana Women's Basketball Moves Up to No. 13 in AP Poll
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana women's basketball has moved up three spots in the Associated Press top-25 poll this week, improving to the No. 13 team in the country.
This comes after Indiana's first game of the season in which they defeated Eastern Kentucky 100-51.
Junior Grace Berger recorded the first triple-double in program history with 17 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.
Berger was named Big Ten Player of the Week for her performance.
Indiana is now the top ranked Big Ten team in the top 25, with Maryland and Northwestern not far behind.
The Hoosiers are one of five Big Ten teams in the top 25. The Hoosiers will play its second game on Thursday, Dec. 3, against Samford in Assembly Hall.
Below is the full top 25:
1. South Carolina
2. Stanford
3. UConn
4. Baylor
5. Louisville
6. Mississippi State
7. Arizona
8. NC State
9. UCLA
10. Oregon
11. Kentucky
12. Texas A&M
13. Indiana
14. Maryland
15. Northwestern
16. Arkansas
17. Oregon State
18. Gonzaga
19. Ohio State
20. DePaul
21. Missouri State
22. Syracuse
23. Iowa State
24. Michigan
25. Texas
Others receiving votes:
South Dakota St. 31, North Carolina 24, South Dakota 20, Notre Dame 20, Arizona St. 10, Wake Forest 9, Ohio 6, South Florida 1, Boston College 1, Tennessee 1, Rutgers 1, Duke 1.
