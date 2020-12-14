No. 15 Indiana Schedules Tennessee for Thursday, Dec. 17

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana women's basketball announces that it will be adding Tennessee to the schedule for Thursday, Dec. 17, at 4 p.m. ET inside Assembly Hall.

Teri Moren said on her radio show Monday that Tennessee wanted the Hoosiers to come to Knoxville, but they were able to negotiate that if they come to Bloomington this week, Indiana will play at Tennessee next week.

Below is the full press release from the program:

Indiana Women's Basketball has announced the addition of a game against Tennessee on Thursday, December 17 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall at 4 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network Plus.

It will be just the second meeting between the two teams in school history, last meeting in an 91-57 win for the Lady Vols on November 27, 1987 in the Communiplex Classic in Cincinnati, Ohio. This season, Tennessee is 3-1 and was selected to finish sixth in the Southeastern Conference preseason poll. It's most recent contest, at No. 23 Texas, was postponed on Sunday due to contact tracing within the Longhorns program.

Thursday's meeting will replace a previously scheduled game with Butler that was to take place on December 12 but canceled due to a pause in activities due to COVID-19 for the Bulldogs. The Hoosiers are 2-1 on the season and last played in a 72-68 loss at Kentucky on Sunday, December 6.

Consistent with IU Athletics' ongoing efforts to protect the health and safety of students, coaches, staff, spectators and the local community, all men's and women's basketball games scheduled at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall - will be played without fans indefinitely. IU Athletics' decision is in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and is consistent with what has transpired on all Big Ten campuses during the 2020 football season.

IU Athletics will continue to work with local and state health officials, the Big Ten, and campus leadership to determine if and when fans will be permitted to attend men's and women's basketball games at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall during the 2020-21 season.

While IU fans won't be in the stands to start the season for the men's or women's games, fans will have the opportunity to have their presence felt at both. IU Athletics is offering the chance to purchase a fan cutout for the upcoming men's and women's basketball seasons, with packages starting as low as $25. Premium packages include the option to have your cutout returned to you at season's end signed by either Men's Coach Archie Miller or Women's Coach Teri Moren. Fans will have the ability to choose their cutout location in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, and the cutout will be utilized for both the IU men's and women's basketball games. VISIT HERE for more information.