BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana wrestling will be competing in a conference-only regular season this year.

Consistent with Indiana Athletics' ongoing efforts to protect the health and safety of students, coaches, staff, spectators and the local community, wrestling matches at Wilkinson Hall will be played without fans indefinitely. Indiana Athletics' decision is in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and is consistent with what has transpired on all Big Ten campuses.

Attendance at 2020-21 Big Ten Wrestling matches will be limited to the immediate family of athletes, coaching staff, wrestling personnel and members of the team traveling parties.



"After a long break, we are all excited to compete once again," head coach Angel Escobedo said. "Our schedule is loaded with opportunities to showcase how much this program has grown since last season. It's time for this team to do what they love and we are excited for the opportunity to compete in the best conference in the country."



Below is the full schedule. Times and television information for some matches are still to be determined.

Indiana Wrestling 2021 Schedule



Jan. 10 vs. Illinois (Televised on Big Ten Network) 12 p.m. ET

Jan. 17 at Michigan

Jan. 30 Tri Meet (Northwestern, Penn State) at Northwestern

Feb. 6 Quad Meet (Michigan State, Nebraska, Rutgers) at Indiana

Feb. 14 vs. Maryland

Feb. 21 at Purdue

Mar. 6-7 Big Ten Championships at Penn State

Mar. 18-20 NCAA Championships in St. Louis