HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Search

Indiana Wrestling 2021 Schedule

Indiana will be competing in a conference-only regular season this year. The Big Ten is one of the best conferences in all of collegiate wrestling.
Author:
Publish date:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana wrestling will be competing in a conference-only regular season this year.

Consistent with Indiana Athletics' ongoing efforts to protect the health and safety of students, coaches, staff, spectators and the local community, wrestling matches at Wilkinson Hall will be played without fans indefinitely. Indiana Athletics' decision is in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and is consistent with what has transpired on all Big Ten campuses.

Attendance at 2020-21 Big Ten Wrestling matches will be limited to the immediate family of athletes, coaching staff, wrestling personnel and members of the team traveling parties.

"After a long break, we are all excited to compete once again," head coach Angel Escobedo said. "Our schedule is loaded with opportunities to showcase how much this program has grown since last season. It's time for this team to do what they love and we are excited for the opportunity to compete in the best conference in the country."

Below is the full schedule. Times and television information for some matches are still to be determined.

Indiana Wrestling 2021 Schedule


Jan. 10 vs. Illinois (Televised on Big Ten Network) 12 p.m. ET

Jan. 17 at Michigan

Jan. 30 Tri Meet (Northwestern, Penn State) at Northwestern

Feb. 6 Quad Meet (Michigan State, Nebraska, Rutgers) at Indiana

Feb. 14 vs. Maryland

Feb. 21 at Purdue

Mar. 6-7 Big Ten Championships at Penn State

Mar. 18-20 NCAA Championships in St. Louis

Ranking_Twitter
Other Sports

Indiana Wrestling 2021 Schedule

image_handler
Other Sports

Indiana Wrestling Set for Season-Opener Against Illinois

IndianaTrayceJacksonDavisWisconsin4
Basketball

My Two Cents: Even in Extra Time, Indiana Shows It Is Still an Incomplete Team

EoWv3GPXEAAvhCf
Other Sports

No. 19 Indiana 'Shares the Sugar' in Win at Penn State

Indiana_Loses_to_Wisconsin-
Basketball

Indiana Falls to No. 8 Wisconsin in Double Overtime

IndianaJeromeHunterMaryland
Basketball

LIVE BLOG: Get News & Views on Indiana's Game with Wisconsin in Real Time

USATSI_15223640
Football

Kane Wommack Said He Talked With Alabama on Defending Ohio State

_DSC9990_1_
Other Sports

Indiana Women's Basketball Looks to Bounce Back at Penn State Thursday Night

IndianaTrayceJacksonDavisWisconsin
Basketball

How to Watch Indiana's Game at Wisconsin on Thursday; Gametime, TV, Point Spread