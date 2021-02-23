Indiana Wrestling Drops Season Finale to Purdue 38-3

Donnell Washington was the only Hoosier to pick up a victory on Monday night against Purdue, improving his individual record to 6-2 on the season.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Indiana's regular season ended in a similar way that it started.

The Hoosiers struggled to muster up any points against in-state rival Purdue, and as a result, they suffered a 38-3 loss in West Lafayette.

Much like the season-opener against Illinois, the lone bright spot for the Hoosiers was sophomore Donnell Washington, who has been Indiana's most consistent wrestler all season.

Washington got a takedown on Purdue's Emil Soehnlen 16 seconds into the first period in his match and ended with a takedown in the final 10 seconds of the match. He won with a 5-1 decision and gave Indiana its only points on the night.

Washington has now won five of his last six matches and improved to 6-2 on the season with the win. He has a +16-point differential in his eight matches this season.

But that was all the offense Indiana was able to gain on Monday night.

The Boilermakers have now won 11-straight matches over Indiana, and Monday's loss dropped the Hoosiers to 2-6 on the season.

However, that is the most Big Ten dual match wins for the program since the 2016-17 season.

This was a conference-only schedule this season, and Indiana was able to find some success in the grueling Big Ten, which is something to build on for the future.

But this season isn't over yet. The Hoosiers will turn their attention to the Big Ten Championships on March 6-7 at Penn State.

Indiana has a chance to have some individuals, such as Washington, make an impressive run in the postseason and advance to the NCAA Tournament.

The NCAA Championships will take place March 18-20 in St. Louis, Missouri.

Indiana vs. Purdue Bouts