Trio of Hoosiers Set for NCAA Championships

Graham Rooks, Cayden Rooks and Donnell Washington are all set and ready to go for the NCAA Championships this weekend.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — All the work has been done up to this point.

For Indiana's Graham Rooks, Cayden Rooks and Donnell Washington, who are all heading to the NCAA Championships this weekend, it's time to taper and get their minds and bodies right.

The Hoosiers started their season in early January, and since then, wrestled a grueling schedule within the Big Ten for the next two months.

Last week, Indiana competed in the Big Ten Championships, and Graham Rooks qualified for NCAA's for the second-straight year by finishing sixth at the Big Ten Championships.

Washington also finished sixth in his weight class to qualify for the first time, and Cayden Rooks did enough to earn himself an at-large bid.

Last year, Indiana qualified two wrestlers for the NCAA's, so the Hoosiers improved with gaining an extra qualifier this year, showing the direction of Angel Escobedo's rebuild is heading in the right direction.

"You grew up and you see the National Championships on ESPN," Escobedo said. "And it's just kind of a highlight that you always dream of getting your hand raised. So I was able to do that. I'm just thankful to have to coach guys that have the opportunity to do the same. I believe these three guys are capable of winning national titles."



All three of these wrestlers are from Indiana, so being able to represent the cream and crimson at the NCAA Championships is something that's special to them.

Especially because each of them weren't highly-rated recruits either, so they have a chip on their shoulder.

"I never won a state," Washington said. "I never won any of the big tournaments. We just worked hard. You know, I came in not really a high recruit probably. I wasn't ranked in the country, not ranked for anything but we just worked hard and Angel told me, 'take these steps with me and like trust the process, we'll get there.'"



This weekend will be especially special for Graham and Cayden, two brothers who grew up wrestling one another that have now made it to the top destination in collegiate wrestling.

This moment has been something they've dreamed about.

"It's something our parents have been talking about, since we were really young," Cayden said. "It's not about high school. It's not about grade school wrestling. It's about preparing for this moment. So it's awesome that we get to be here together."



The NCAA Tournament will be taking place March 18-20 in St. Louis, Missouri.

Washington is entering the NCAA Tournament as the No. 9 seed, Graham is a No. 21 seed and Cayden is a No. 32 seed.



"I think we all kind of expected this. We train as hard as we can every single day," Graham said. "It's something we expected and something we strive for. So to be here now, yes, we're grateful for the opportunity. But we're also ready to go."

As for how the Hoosiers feel, the work has been done up to this point. They've grinding all season to get to where they are, so now it's about letting that handle itself while they physically and mentally refresh.

"We're just having fun now," Washington said. "We're here now. It's just about having fun and getting ready to go."