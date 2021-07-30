Sports Illustrated home
Lilly King, Annie Lazor Win Medals in the 200-meter Breaststroke at Tokyo Olympics

Indiana swimmer Lilly King added another Olympic medal to her resume after winning silver in the 200-meter breaststroke on Thursday. Her training partner Annie Lazor placed third to take the bronze.
Author:
Publish date:

Lilly King, a 2019 Indiana graduate, won her second medal of the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. She finished second in the 200-meter breaststroke to take the silver medal. 

Annie Lazor, an Indiana Swim Club pro who trains with King at Indiana under coach Ray Looze, won the bronze. King finished with a time of 2:19.92, while Lazor finished with a time of 2:20.84.

South African swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker won gold by setting a world-record time of 2:18.95. 

Indiana athletes now have earned five medals in swimming events. King won the bronze medal in the 100-meter breaststroke on Monday, while Former Hoosiers Zack Apple and Blake Pieroni won gold medals in the 400-meter freestyle relay. 

Three Hoosiers have also stepped onto the podium after their performances in diving events. Andrew Capobianco and Michael Hixon each won silver in the 3-meter synchronized springboard dive. Jessica Parratto, a 2019 graduate, also earned a silver medal after her performance in the 10-meter synchronized platform diving.

  • CAPOBIANCO, HIXON WIN SILVER: Indiana athletes Michael Hixon and Andrew Capobianco partnered to earn silver medals at the Tokyo Olympics. Hixon is a 2018 graduate, while Capobianco is a rising senior making his Olympic debut. CLICK HERE 

