Favorite Games, No. 5: Indiana's Soccer Team Advances to NCAA Title Game
Editor's Note: This is the sixth installment in our 10-part series on HoosiersNow.com publisher Tom Brew's 10 favorite Indiana games during the 2020-21 school year.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – There's a lot of pride in and around Indiana's men's soccer program when it comes to those eight stars on their jerseys, a symbol of the eight national championships that the program owns.
The journey for the ninth title was long and arduous during this 2020-21 school year. Very long and very arduous.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Indiana's regular season, which is usually played in the fall, was moved to the spring. There, it was condensed to just 10 games, all against Big Ten opponents. The Hoosiers got eight of the 10 games in, with two others canceled due to COVID issues inside the Penn State and Maryland programs. Indiana finished 7-1 to win the Big Ten.
The Hoosiers then pulled off the double-double, winning the Big Ten Tournament with three straight wins, including taking the title game over Penn State on penalty kicks.
When the NCAA Tournament finally rolled around, it was all played inside a bubble in North Carolina, to try to get to the finish line without any further COVID outbreaks. The Hoosiers beat St. Francis, No. 19 Marquette and No. 6 Seton Hall to advance to the College Cup.
Their ninth title was just two games away.
The game of the year, though, came in the semifinals in Cary, N.C. on May 14, 2021. Pittsburgh was very good, and controlled possession for much of the game. But Indiana's defense was tremendous – as was Roman Celentano in goal – and the Hoosiers kept the Panthers off the board.
Herbert Endeley made the difference, scoring a goal in the 79th minute in Indiana's 1-0 victory. It punched their ticket to another title game, an NCAA-record 16th appearance.
"The questions they ask defensively of us, it was a lot. Pitt is very, very good, and the difference was our defensive principles in the key moments,'' Indiana coach Todd Yeagley said. "The adaptability and resilience of this team is phenomenal, This team has been an absolute joy to coach in a tough year. And to be here with one game remaining is really special.''
Endeley's goal, his second of the tournament and fourth of the season, was a beauty. He got the ball in space, split two defenders and fired a rocket that found the top of the net
"Herb has worked so hard on his finishing. He's a great young man and I'm really excited for him and his team,'' Yeagley said.
Endeley, a sophomore forward from Blaine, Minn., said the same thing, that those hundreds of hours practicing on finishing paid off in a key moment.
"We've been working on a lit of finishing in practice, and I knew it could just take one shot to win the game,'' Endeley said. "I tried to split the defenders and the finishing we worked on in practice, and it added up today and helped us win the game.
"We knew Pitt was a good team and it would be a really hard game. We stuck to our principles, and that's what won the game for us today.''
The dream of winning that ninth title didn't happen, with the Hoosiers falling to Marshall 1-0 in overtime in the NCAA championship game three nights later on May 17, 2021.
