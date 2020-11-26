HomeBasketballFootballBaseballRecruitingOther Sports
Search
2022 Four-Star Guard Bruce Thornton Commits to Ohio State

2022 Four-Star Guard Bruce Thornton Commits to Ohio State

Thornton commits to Ohio State after announcing a top five of Indiana, Purdue, Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama.
Author:
Publish date:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Class of 2022 point guard Bruce Thornton decided to make his commitment on Thanksgiving, and the four-star officially announced he is heading to Ohio State. 

Thornton announced his top five at the beginning of November, and it included Indiana, Purdue, Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama.

Thornton is from Alpharetta, Ga, and attends Milton High School. He is rated as the No. 37 player nationally. He is the fifth best point guard in the class of 2022 and second-best player in Georgia.

As a sophomore, Thornton averaged 23 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.

Thornton's dad was a cornerback at Georgia before playing in the NFL for four seasons.

In early October, Thornton talked to Purdue Rivals about Indiana.

He said, "Mike Roberts is my guy there. He’s really keeping in contact with me. I like talking to him. He makes me feel like it’s home for me. He communicates with me really well."

But unfortunately, the Hoosiers weren't able to obtain him as he is joining forces with another Big Ten team in Ohio State.

Indiana currently has no commits for the class of 2022.

Sports Illustrated Indiana will continue to provide updates on Indiana recruiting.

Follow us on Facebook at Indiana Hoosiers on Sports Illustrated.

Follow us on Twitter at @HoosiersNowSI.

Related Stories:

  • HOW A JANUARY ARRIVAL COULD WORK FOR AMINU MOHAMMED: Aminu Mohammed has showed interest of enrolling early, here's how it can happen. CLICK HERE
  • LOGAN DUNCOMB SIGNS NLI: Indiana's lone commit for the class of 2021 so far signed his national letter of intent. CLICK HERE
  • LOOKING AT INDIANA TOP PRIORITIES FOR 2021 CLASS: Aminu Mohammed and Mason Miller are some of Indiana's top targets left for the class of 2021. CLICK HERE

wdogG_BK_400x400
Recruiting

2022 Four-Star Guard Bruce Thornton Commits to Ohio State

IndianaTrayceJacksonDavisTennTech
Basketball

3 Things I Liked About Indiana's Win over Tennessee Tech

USATSI_15220999
Football

Indiana Offense Emphasizes Explosive Plays With 'Gunslinger' at Quarterback

IndianaRobPhiniseeTennTech
Basketball

Indiana Wins Season Opener With Rout of Tennessee Tech

IndianaTrayceJacksonDavisTennTech1
Basketball

LIVE BLOG: Indiana Opens Basketball Season Vs. Tennessee Tech

EnsaYTFXcAImW5M
Other Sports

No. 16 Indiana Tops Eastern Kentucky in First Game of Season

IndianaArchieMillerOSU2
Basketball

Game Time, TV Info and Breakdown on Indiana's Basketball Opener Against Tennessee Tech

IndianaRobPhiniseeMinnesota
Basketball

Finally Healthy, Indiana's Rob Phinisee Prepared for Big Season

IndianaTomAllenPregame
Football

Indiana Checks in at No. 12 in First College Football Playoff Rankings