2022 Four-Star Guard Bruce Thornton Commits to Ohio State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Class of 2022 point guard Bruce Thornton decided to make his commitment on Thanksgiving, and the four-star officially announced he is heading to Ohio State.

Thornton announced his top five at the beginning of November, and it included Indiana, Purdue, Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama.

Thornton is from Alpharetta, Ga, and attends Milton High School. He is rated as the No. 37 player nationally. He is the fifth best point guard in the class of 2022 and second-best player in Georgia.

As a sophomore, Thornton averaged 23 points, 7.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.

Thornton's dad was a cornerback at Georgia before playing in the NFL for four seasons.

In early October, Thornton talked to Purdue Rivals about Indiana.

He said, "Mike Roberts is my guy there. He’s really keeping in contact with me. I like talking to him. He makes me feel like it’s home for me. He communicates with me really well."

But unfortunately, the Hoosiers weren't able to obtain him as he is joining forces with another Big Ten team in Ohio State.

Indiana currently has no commits for the class of 2022.

