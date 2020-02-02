HoosiersNow
IU signees Anthony Leal, Trey Galloway Have Memorable Nights

Tom Brew

Bloomington South's Anthony Leal and Culver's Trey Galloway, the two local kids in Indiana's 2020 recruiting class, each had a huge night Saturday, one of those nights that they'll never forget.

Leal, the best player on No. 1-ranked Bloomington South's unbeaten team, hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to beat Class 3A No. 1 Silver Creek, 69-66.

Leal, a 6-foot-5 guard, inbounded the ball and then got it right back. He moved to his left and hit a 3-pointer about 3 feet behind the line. 

“Every day in practice, me, Noah (Jager), Cody (Doig), Conner (Hickman) and Joey (Bomba) all finish practice with one-on-one, king-of-the-court games. And that’s my favorite move, the hesitation pull-up to the left,'' Leal told the Herald-Times after the game. "“I was just telling them (during the timeout) to get me the ball, and I’d try to do the rest,” Leal said.

Leal scored 28 points in a showdown with two of the best teams in the state. South made three straight 3-pointers in the final 1½ minutes for the Panthers as they overcame a 65-60 deficit. 

Leal had 23 points in the first half along, scoring from all over the floor. South as a team made 12 of 17 3-pointers in the game.

“Shooting is my first nature, so when guys come out with their hands down, it’s my first nature to shoot,” Leal told the Herald-Times. “I didn’t really have to do that in the second half, because other guys stepped up.”

xxx

Up in Culver, Trey Galloway,Indiana's first recruit in this cycle, had a huge night in Culver's 69-58 overtime win over No. 5-ranked Cathedral. 

Galloway tied the school record as Culver's all-time leading scorer with 1,431 points. He also had a huge dunk in overtime that's well worth seeing over and over. 

Bloomington South is 18-0 and plays next at home against Martinsville on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET. They are the last remaining unbeaten team in Class 4A in the state.

Culver is 12-4, losing all four games when Galloway was out with a wrist injury. The Eagles have won eight in a row since his return. They play against Saturday at Traders Point Christian.

(Cover photo courtesy of Sherry Leal, via Facebook)

