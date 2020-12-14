Five-Star Aminu Mohammed Sets Commitment Date

Mohammed is currently the No. 16 player overall in the 2021 class, and he has already started his final prep season out strong.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The commitment date for five-star guard Aminu Mohammed has officially been set.

Mohammed's guardian, Shawn Harmon, told 247Sports that Mohammed is planning to commit on Dec. 21.

"Contrary to reports of a recent commitment to any school, there has not been a decision made on a school," Harmon said. "A commitment date will be December 21st."

There is no indication as to what time on Dec. 21 or how Mohammed is going to announce it.

Mohammed is Indiana's number one prospect in the class of 2021 right now. The Hoosiers offered Mohammed in July 2019.

The five-star attended Indiana's home game against Maryland this past season, and he has been talking to Archie Miller and his staff over Zoom since quarantine started.

Indiana's main competition for Mohammed right now appears to be Georgia, Georgetown, Kansas State Texas and DePaul.

Here's what Harmon told 247Sports on who they like: "(We) like the list very historical programs. Indiana, Georgetown ,Texas showing interest. Georgia is very intriguing based on Tom Crean's resume with guards. Bruce Weber at Kansas State is in my opinion a very good coach and K State has great history. Think it will be a hard decision. DePaul has been very active lately."

There is still a chance Mohammed plans to enroll early at one of these colleges. He has currently started his high school season at Greenwood Laboratory School, but it all depends on how fluid the season goes.

"If the season is not interrupted we will finish it out," Harmon said. "If there is a prolonged interruption we will be prepared to enroll early."

Mohammed is currently the No. 16 player overall in the 2021 class, and he has already started his final prep season out strong.

On Dec. 5, Mohammed scored a game-high 43 points and helped his team rally back to take a 74-72 victory over Kickapoo at Willard High School in the Willard Basketball Classic championship.

In his junior season, Mohammed averaged 34.8 points, 15.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.5 blocks per game as his team went 26-4.

