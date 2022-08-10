Skip to main content
Andrean High School 2022 Football Schedule

The 2022 Indiana high school football season is about to begin. Here is the fall football schedule for the Andrean 59ers, with dates, game times and Northwest Crossroads Conference standings.
Welcome to the 2022 Indiana high school football season. The regular season begins on Friday, Aug. 19, and here is the schedule for the Andrean 59ers this season.

Chris Skinner is Andrean's head coach. He is in his seventh season at the school. He is 56-21 overall. Last season, the 59ers finished 12-3 and won the Class 2A state championship with a 21-9 victory over Evansville Mater Dei.

Andrean High School is located at 5959 Broadway in Merrillville, Ind. Home games are played at the school.

Since time zones do vary in the western corners of the state, we will use the time zone that the school is located in on each team's schedule. For Andrean, located in Lake County, all game times are listed as Central time. 

Andrean 2022 football schedule

  • Aug. 19 — at Merrillville, 7 p.m. CT
  • Aug. 26 — vs. Crown Point, 7 p.m. CT
  • Sept. 3 — vs. Crete-Monee, 6 p.m. CT
  • Sept. 9 — at East Chicago Central, 7 p.m. CT
  • Sept. 16 — vs. Highland*, 7 p.m. CT
  • Sept. 23 — at Hobart*, 7 p.m. CT
  • Sept. 30 — at Munster*, 7 p.m. CT
  • Oct. 7— at Kankakee Valley*, 7 p.m. CT
  • Oct. 14 — Lowell*, 7 p.m. CT

* — Northwest Crossroads Conference game

Northwest Crossroads standings

Northwest Conf.W-LPFPAAll W-LAll PFAll PAStreak

Andrean

0-0

0

0

0-0

0

0

L-1

Highland

0-0

0

0

0-0

0

0

L-1

Hobart

0-0

0

0

0-0

0

0

L-1

Kankakee Valley

0-0

0

0

0-0

0

0

L-4

Lowell

0-0

0

0

0-0

0

0

L-1

Munster

0-0

0

0

0-0

0

0

L-7

