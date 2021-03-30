CJ Gunn Named to Indiana Junior All-Star Team
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana commit CJ Gunn was selected to the Indiana boys Junior All-Star team on Monday by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.
Gunn is having an impressive season, averaging 13.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game at Lawrence North as the Wildcats are playing in the class 4A state title game on Saturday against Carmel in Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Gunn has been an instrumental part in his teams success this season, which was why he's been selected to the All-Star team. Lawrence North is 28-2 on the year.
The Junior All-Star team was cut from 18 to 12 players this year because there is just one game, played June 9 against the senior Indiana All-Stars at a site to be announced.
Gunn committed to Indiana back on Feb. 7 when Archie Miller was still the head coach of the program. As for his future with Indiana, Christopher Gunn, his father, said the family is looking forward to meeting new head coach Mike Woodson, and they won't have any comments on their next step until after that meeting happens.
Tipoff between Lawrence North and Carmel will be at 8:30 p.m. ET this Saturday.
Below is the full Junior All-Star team:
Tayshawn Comer, Cathedral
Tae Davis, Warren Central
CJ Gunn, Lawrence North
Jalen Jackson, Carroll (Fort Wayne)
Will Lovings-Watts, Jeffersonville
Fletcher Loyer, Homestead
Branden Northern, Silver Creek
Braden Smith, Westfield
Peter Suder, Carmel
Leland Walker, North Central
Jalen Washington, Gary West Side
Charlie Williams, Carmel
