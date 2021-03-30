CJ Gunn Named to Indiana Junior All-Star Team

Gunn is averaging 13.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game this season.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana commit CJ Gunn was selected to the Indiana boys Junior All-Star team on Monday by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.

Gunn is having an impressive season, averaging 13.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game at Lawrence North as the Wildcats are playing in the class 4A state title game on Saturday against Carmel in Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Gunn has been an instrumental part in his teams success this season, which was why he's been selected to the All-Star team. Lawrence North is 28-2 on the year.

The Junior All-Star team was cut from 18 to 12 players this year because there is just one game, played June 9 against the senior Indiana All-Stars at a site to be announced.

Gunn committed to Indiana back on Feb. 7 when Archie Miller was still the head coach of the program. As for his future with Indiana, Christopher Gunn, his father, said the family is looking forward to meeting new head coach Mike Woodson, and they won't have any comments on their next step until after that meeting happens.

Tipoff between Lawrence North and Carmel will be at 8:30 p.m. ET this Saturday.

Below is the full Junior All-Star team:

Tayshawn Comer, Cathedral

Tae Davis, Warren Central

CJ Gunn, Lawrence North

Jalen Jackson, Carroll (Fort Wayne)

Will Lovings-Watts, Jeffersonville

Fletcher Loyer, Homestead

Branden Northern, Silver Creek

Braden Smith, Westfield

Peter Suder, Carmel

Leland Walker, North Central

Jalen Washington, Gary West Side

Charlie Williams, Carmel

