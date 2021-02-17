Indiana Commit CJ Gunn Scores 33 Points, Hits Nine 3-Pointers in Double-Digit Victory

Gunn broke a 22-year-old school record by draining nine 3-pointers in the game.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana basketball has longed for a consistent three-point shooter ever since Archie Miller became head coach, and it looks like the Hoosiers may have picked one up in the recruiting class.

CJ Gunn, a class of 2022 guard that committed to the Hoosiers on Feb. 7, had a huge performance this past weekend against Fort Wayne Snider.

The Lawrence North guard scored 33 points in a 95-70 victory, but in the midst of his scoring onslaught, he broke a 22-year-old school record by draining nine 3-pointers in the game.

The record was previously held by Chris Hill, who hit eight 3-pointers in a game in 1999. Hill was an Indiana All-Star and went on to play at Michigan State, where he set a Big Ten record with 10 3-pointers in a game.

Gunn was very efficient from the field throughout the game as well. He was 12-of-19 from the field and added four steals and three rebounds.

This glimpse into the future will excite many Indiana fans with just what kind of skill set Gunn has.

Gunn is up for Indiana high school boys basketball performers for the week (Feb. 8-13). You can vote for him HERE.

To view the game in which Gunn had this historic performance, you can watch the video below:

