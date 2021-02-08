In-State Guard CJ Gunn Commits to Indiana

Gunn is currently ranked No. 101 nationally by the 247Sports Composite and is the No. 11 shooting guard.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Class of 2022 four-star guard CJ Gunn out of Lawrence North High School has officially committed to Indiana, which he announced during the halftime of the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Gunn posted his pre-recorded commitment video to Twitter, which you can see below:

It's been a good day for Indiana basketball, having Gunn commit fresh off a big time victory over No. 8 Iowa earlier in the day.

Gunn chose Indiana over a number of other high major schools. The other high majors heavily involved in Gunn’s recruitment were Kansas State, Xavier, Cincinnati, Wake Forest and Missouri.

He's an athletic guard, standing at 6-foot-5, who can attack the rim at will and defend at a high level. The four-star recruit is currently ranked No. 101 nationally by the 247Sports Composite and is the No. 11 shooting guard.

This is the 10th player from Indiana that Miller has brought to the program since arriving in 2017.

The Indiana players Miller has brought to Bloomington prior to Gunn were Romeo Langford, Rob Phinisee, Damezi Anderson, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Armaan Franklin, Joey Brunk (transfer), Anthony Leal, Trey Galloway and Khristian Lander.

Gunn is also teammates with Donaven McCulley, who is committed to Indiana football to play quarterback in the class of 2021.

Gunn is Indiana basketball's first commit for the class of 2022.

