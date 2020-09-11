Indiana Football Recruiting Roundup: Hoosiers Offer Slew of 2022 Talent

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Despite not having a season this fall, it hasn't stopped Indiana football from hitting the recruiting trail.

Tom Allen and his staff put out a slew of offers over the past week. Most recruits that were offered are from the class of 2022. Here's a rundown of who they are and what they can do on the field.

Segree Graham, 3-star DE, 2022

Segree Graham is a three-star strong-side defensive end from Jacksonville, Fla. He plays for Bartram Trail High School in St. Johns, Fla.

The 247Sports Composite has Graham ranked as the No. 45 defensive tackle in the nation for the class of 2022.

Graham is 6-foot-3 and weighs 255 pounds.

Jaheim Singletary, 5-star CB, 2022

Jaheim Singletary is a five-star cornerback from Robert E. Lee High School in Jacksonville, Fla.

Singletary is ranked as the No. 9 recruit nationally and No. 4 cornerback in the nation.

He stands at 6-foot-1, weighs 170 pounds and has a 74-inch wingspan. His NFL comparison on 247Sports is Jalen Ramsey.

Isaiah Smith, 3-star DE, 2022

Isaiah Smith is a three-star weak-side defensive end from St. John's High School in Washington, D.C.

He's rated as the No. 23 weak-side defensive end in the nation and No. 2 in the D.C. area.

Smith is 6-foot-4 and weighs 210 pounds.

Kaleb Artis, 4-star DT, 2022

Kaleb Artis is a four-star defensive tackle from St Francis Preparatory School in Fresh Meadows, NY.

Artis is the No. 32-ranked defensive tackle in the nation and No. 2 in New York.

He stands at 6-foot-5 and weighs 270 pounds.

Corbin Page, 3-star TE, 2022

Corbin Page is three-star tight end from Spring Valley High School in Huntington, West Virginia.

He is the No. 1 tight end in West Virginia and the No. 14 tight end nationally.

Page stands at 6-foot-5 and weighs 245 pounds.

Stone Blanton, 4-star LB, 2022

Stone Blanton is a four-star linebacker from Madison-Ridgeland Academy in Madison, Ms.

Blanton is ranked as the No. 11 inside linebacker in the nation and fourth in Mississippi.

He is 6-foot-2 and weighs 220 pounds, and as a multi-sport athlete, he might be committing to Mississippi State to play baseball instead of football.

Terrance Brooks, 4-star CB, 2022

Terrance Brooks is a four-star cornerback from John Paul II Catholic High School in Plano, Texas.

Brooks is ranked as the No. 32 cornerback in the nation and the No. 40 player in the state of Texas.

He is six feet tall and weighs 185 pounds. During his sophomore season, Brooks helped John Paul II to a 10-3 record and runner-up finish in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools' Division I playoff bracket.

Dainsus Miller, 3-star S, 2022

Dainsus Miller is a three-star safety from Creekside High School in Fairburn, Ga.

He's ranked as the No. 22 safety in the nation and the No. 33 player in the state of Georgia.

Miller is 5-foot-11 and weighs 160 pounds.

Cameron Robertson, 3-star DE, 2022

Cameron Robertson is a three-star defensive end from John Paul II Catholic High School in Plano, Texas.

He's ranked as the No. 33 weak-side defensive end in the nation and the No. 110 player in the state of Texas.

Robertson is 6-foot-5 and weighs 220 pounds.

Braxton Myers, 4-star CB, 2023

Braxton Myers is a four-star cornerback from John Paul II Catholic High School in Plano, Texas.

Myers is in the class of 2023, and he's rated as the No. 86 player nationally and No. 6 cornerback.

He's six feet tall and weighs 176 pounds. He played varsity as a freshman and helped John Paul II to a 10-3 record and state runner-up finish in the Division I bracket of the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools.

Aiden Gobaira, 3-star DE, 2022

Aiden Gobaira is a three-star defensive end from Chantilly High School in Virginia.

He is the No. 18 weak-side defensive end in the nation and the 13th-best player in Virginia.

Gobaira is 6-foot-5 and weighs 225 pounds. Last season, he helped Chantilly to an 8-3 record and a Virginia Class 6 first-round playoff appearance.

