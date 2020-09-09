SI.com
Report: Big Ten Vote on Football Plans Could Come This Weekend 'At The Earliest'

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — University of Nebraska President Ted Carter shook up the Big Ten football community today when he made comments about the disinformation surrounding all the rumors about when the Big Ten will resume football.

Carter said that the Big Ten Return to Competition Task Force is "putting together some plans that the presidents and chancellors will vote on very soon."

It was then reported by the Chicago Tribune's Teddy Greenstein that the vote to resume play will be this weekend at the earliest, and it could be either Sunday or Monday.

This corresponds with the comments Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos made on Aug. 20 when he said the Big Ten Return to Competition Task Force should have a plan by mid-September.

This comes after a whirlwind few weeks where the Big Ten went from reportedly playing in January, to around Thanksgiving, to as early as middle of October.

Considering it's already two weeks into September, a decision on one of those should be made relatively soon, especially if the season will resume earlier, the teams need to know so they can begin preparing.

There's no telling what exactly these new plans will be that Carter is referring to, but there should be news sometime in the next week about a plan for Big Ten football going forward.

