Sectional Pairings Set for IU Recruits Leal, Galloway

Tom Brew

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Two Indiana basketball recruits with dreams of winning a state championship before arriving on campus found out where their paths will begin when the IHSAA had its sectional draw on Sunday.

Bloomington South's Anthony Leal, probably the leading candidate for Indiana Mr. Basketball at the moment, leads the state's No. 1-ranked Class 4A team. The Panthers are  in the Class 4A-14 sectional at Columbus North, and will open play on Tuesday, March 3 against Columbus East. 

Screenshot 2020-02-23 16.14.17

The Panthers are 21-0 with two games remaining this week. If they win that first sectional game, host Columbus North (16-5) would be next and Bloomington North (18-5) could be a potential opponent in the sectional final. 

Bloomington South has been eliminated by Indiana Mr. Basketball winners the past two years. South lost to Trayce Jackson-Davis and Center Grove in the regional finals last year. The previous year they lost to Romeo Langford and New Albany in the regional semifinals.

At Culver, IU recruit Trey Galloway will chase his second state championship, starting in the Class 4A-3 sectional on Tuesday night at LaPorte. Culver (15-4) opens against South Bend Riley on Tuesday, March 3. Riley is 11-10 and is led by Blake Wesley, a top recruit in the 2021 class. 

Culver won the 2018 Class 3A title and lost in the state title game a year ago.

Culver's record is deceiving because Galloway had an a injured wrist and missed all four losses. He's won every game he's played in this season, just like Leal.

Culver is the slight favorite in 4A-3, but South Bend Adams and Michigan City may have some say in the sectional, as well. Adams (19-3) and Michigan City (16-5) are in the opposite bracket from Culver and will likely meet in Friday's semifinal. Culver should see the winner in the Saturday final

Screenshot 2020-02-23 16.14.32
