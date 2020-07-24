Jordan Longino Commits To Villanova Over Indiana And Others

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Class of 2021 four-star guard Jordan Longino has officially committed to Villanova.

The 6-foot-5 guard, who is also a top-15 shooting guard nationally, announced his decision via his Twitter on Thursday night.

Longino plays for Germantown Academy in Pennsylvania, and Villanova was the favorite for Longino to select. He picked the Wildcats over Indiana, Virginia, Ohio State, UConn, Maryland and Marquette.

This is the second recruit over the past two months to select Villanova over Indiana. The other was Trey Patterson, a 6-foot-7 forward from New Jersey.

Villanova head coach Jay Wright had already filled his frontcourt for the class of 2021 with Patterson and Nnanna Njoku, so Longino is the first backcourt commit for Wright in that recruiting class.

Longino has been a dynamic scorer ever since arriving on the prep scene, averaging 21 points per game his freshman season, which was second-most in Philadelphia’s Inter-Academic League. He then saw that total increase to 22.6 points per game his sophomore year and 22.9 points per game his junior year.

Last season, Longino shot better than 54 percent from the field and better than 41 percent from the 3-point line. He was also an 80 percent free-throw shooter.

Longino comes from a basketball family as his father played collegiately at Illinois-Chicago and SMU. His older brother is the second-leading scorer all-time in Germantown history with 1,658 points.

Indiana is still in the hunt for its second commit of the 2021 class to join big man Logan Duncomb from Archbishop Moeller in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Some of Indiana’s biggest targets still left on the table are Aminu Mohammed, Blake Wesley and Trey Kaufman.