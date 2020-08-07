HoosiersNow
Top Stories
Baseball
Football
Basketball

Indiana Basketball Doesn't Make Skyy Clark's Final Eight

Dylan Wallace

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Class of 2022 guard Skyy Clark didn't include Indiana in his list of final eight schools.

Clark took to Twitter on Friday to announce his list, stating, "First and foremost I want to thank each and every school that has been involved in my recruitment, I’m truly blessed to be looked at in such high regard for my basketball talents. Thank you for your time and energy."

"I have decided to cut my recruitment down to my final 8 schools which I feel will help me best attain my goals on and off the court. Some very hard decisions had to be made but here is my final 8 right now. God bless."

Clark's final eight schools are Tennessee State, Memphis, North Carolina, Kentucky, Michigan, UCLA, Oregon and USC.

Clark is listed as a 6-foot-2, 185-pound combo guard, and the 247Sports Composite has Clark ranked as the best combo guard in the country and the 18th-best player nationally in his class.

Clark has played two impressive high school seasons at the Heritage Christian School in the Northridge neighborhood of Los Angeles.

His team went a combined 50-11 over the past two seasons with Clark averaging 20 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals per game as a freshman. He also obtained Defensive MVP honors in the five-team Olympic League conference.

He then went on to play on the EYBL circuit with Bronny James. LeBron James was in attendance at some of those games as well.

His sophomore season, he increased his scoring average to nearly 25 points per game along with 5.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 39 percent 3-point shooting. Clark was the Olympic League MVP this past season.

Indiana currently has zero commits for the class of 2022, but the Hoosiers are mainly focused on filling its 2021 class first, as only one player, Logan Duncomb, has committed thus far.

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Indiana's Michael Penix Jr. Looks to Improve Leadership This Season

Offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan wants Michael Penix to take ownership of the offense this season.

Dylan Wallace

NBA Hoosiers (Aug. 6): Oladipo Scores 16, but Pacers Lose for First Time in Restart

Indiana's Victor Oladipo scored 16 points and was the standout former Indiana Hoosier on Thursday night. Here's our daily Indiana roundup.

Tom Brew

MLB Hoosiers (Aug. 6): All 4 Former Indiana Stars Play Thursday, to Mixed Results

Kyle Schwarber had another hit for the Cubs, but Caleb Baragar gave up a two-run homer for the Giants in our daily Indiana roundup around the major leagues.

Tom Brew

Scott Dolson's First Days as Athletic Director Consumed by Virus Concerns

Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson started his new job on July 1, and every day has been filled with hard decisions in relationship to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tom Brew

Tom Allen Says There's 'No Pressure' If Players Choose to Opt Out of Season

Tom Allen wants his players to know they can talk to him, and that there is no pressure if they feel unsafe and want to opt out of the season.

Dylan Wallace

Indiana Puts Emphasis on Getting David Ellis More Touches This Season

After Indiana's first day of fall camp on Thursday, Tom Allen met with the media, and he spoke about how David Ellis is a player that they want to get the ball to.

Dylan Wallace

My Two Cents: Indiana Has Toughest September Big Ten Schedule

The Big Ten released its new conference-only schedule on Wednesday, and they made it tough on a couple of teams who have brutal September stretches.

Tom Brew

Indiana Basketball at 40/1 Odds to Win 2021 NCAA Championship

Indiana basketball has 40/1 odds to win the national championship this season.

Dylan Wallace

Indiana Athletics Announces Priorities Regarding Football Ticket Availability at Memorial Stadium This Season

Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson announced four priorities regarding the chance of having fans in the stands come college football season.

Dylan Wallace

Indiana Athletics Joining Opendorse Ready's NIL Readiness Program

Indiana athletics announced on Wednesday that it will be joining Opendorse Ready to prepare student-athletes for name, image and likeness.

Dylan Wallace