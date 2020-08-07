Indiana Basketball Doesn't Make Skyy Clark's Final Eight

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Class of 2022 guard Skyy Clark didn't include Indiana in his list of final eight schools.

Clark took to Twitter on Friday to announce his list, stating, "First and foremost I want to thank each and every school that has been involved in my recruitment, I’m truly blessed to be looked at in such high regard for my basketball talents. Thank you for your time and energy."

"I have decided to cut my recruitment down to my final 8 schools which I feel will help me best attain my goals on and off the court. Some very hard decisions had to be made but here is my final 8 right now. God bless."

Clark's final eight schools are Tennessee State, Memphis, North Carolina, Kentucky, Michigan, UCLA, Oregon and USC.

Clark is listed as a 6-foot-2, 185-pound combo guard, and the 247Sports Composite has Clark ranked as the best combo guard in the country and the 18th-best player nationally in his class.

Clark has played two impressive high school seasons at the Heritage Christian School in the Northridge neighborhood of Los Angeles.

His team went a combined 50-11 over the past two seasons with Clark averaging 20 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and four steals per game as a freshman. He also obtained Defensive MVP honors in the five-team Olympic League conference.

He then went on to play on the EYBL circuit with Bronny James. LeBron James was in attendance at some of those games as well.

His sophomore season, he increased his scoring average to nearly 25 points per game along with 5.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 39 percent 3-point shooting. Clark was the Olympic League MVP this past season.

Indiana currently has zero commits for the class of 2022, but the Hoosiers are mainly focused on filling its 2021 class first, as only one player, Logan Duncomb, has committed thus far.