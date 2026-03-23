3 Iowa State Basketball Standouts From Win Over Kentucky

Over the last few seasons, the Iowa State Cyclones have been known to disappoint in March.

While their regular seasons have been great, it’s clear that while other teams take a step up during the NCAA tournament, Iowa State seems to get worse. But that looks to be changing this year.

The Cyclones are now 2-0 in the 2026 NCAA Tournament, taking down both the Tennessee State Tigers and the Kentucky Wildcats by wide margins. And both came without their star player, Joshua Jefferson.

Now, Iowa State is rolling to the Sweet Sixteen, where they will take on the Tennessee Volunteers, the No. 6 seed in the Midwest Region. Before turning attention to their next SEC foe, here are three standouts from Iowa State’s Round of 32 victory over Kentucky.

Tamin Lipsey

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) and Kentucky Wildcats forward Mouhamed Dioubate (23) chase a loose ball during the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

Throughout his four years at Iowa State, Tamin Lipsey has had his fair share of big March Madness games. But in the Round of 64 game of his senior year, he didn’t have his best game.

In what seemed like an ‘everyone eats’ game, Lipsey finished with just three points, which was unlike him. The senior point guard made sure that in the Round of 32, it wouldn’t happen again.

He finished with 26 points, 10 assists, and five steals in the 19-point victory. The senior did everything offensively and was the force that caused the Cyclones to dominate defensively.

Lipsey continues to prove that you can win games in March with a great guard.

Milan Momcilovic

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) celebrates after a play during the second half against the Kentucky Wildcats during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

Without Jefferson, Milan Momcilovic needed to be the main player to step up in the offensive role. And he absolutely did.

The junior had 20 points, five rebounds, and two steals, hitting four 3-pointers in the win. He got the offense moving and made explosive plays on both sides of the ball.

His rebound and stepback three late in the first half turned out to be one of the main pushes that helped the Cyclones get over the edge.

Nate Heise

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Nate Heise (0) shoots during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

After an unbelievable opening game against Tennessee State, Nate Heise emerged into a starting role as a spot opened up due to Jefferson’s injury. And the senior made the most of his opportunities.

He put up 12 points and three assists in the win. Heise played great overall, looking like one of the best players on the court and one of the most aggressive as well. If Iowa State wants to go on a run this March, Heise is going to need to stay hot.