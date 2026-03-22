Iowa State Basketball Coach Shares Joshua Jefferson Injury Update

The Iowa State Cyclones had an incredible start to the 2026 NCAA Tournament, defeating the Tennessee State Tigers 108-74.

It was an awesome all-around team effort, but the blowout victory unfortunately didn’t come without a cost. Their star forward Joshua Jefferson, who was on the AP All-America Second Team and All-Big 12 Second Team, suffered an injury minutes into the game against Tennessee State.

He didn’t return to that game and was seen in a walking boot on the bench. Jefferson wasn’t able to get into the lineup against the Kentucky Wildcats either because of the ankle injury. Not only was he in a walking boot, but he was also using a scooter to get around.

After the Cyclones defeated the Wildcats in the Round of 32, head coach T.J. Otzelberger provided an update on his star forward. Jefferson will be undergoing an MRI on the morning of March 23.

Joshua Jefferson set to undergo MRI

Mar 20, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Joshua Jefferson (5) is helped off of the court after suffering an apparent injury to his left leg while shooting a layup against Tennessee State Tigers forward Jalen Pitre (not pictured) during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

"We will see how that goes and go from there,” the head coach said, via Chris Williams of Cyclone Fanatic.

It will be interesting to see what comes of the testing on his ankle. The injury looked to be severe, needing help to get off the court and into the locker room when it occurred against the Tigers.

If Jefferson is able to get back into the lineup, it would greatly improve Iowa State’s odds of making a run to the national title game.

Without him, they are facing an uphill challenge, especially if they run into any opponent with size in the frontcourt, because they are lacking a true power forward without Jefferson.

But, in basically two full games without their star forward, the Cyclones have more than held their own on the court. They dominated the Tigers before overcoming a slow start and blowing the Wildcats out of the gym as well.

Otzelberger just said that Joshua Jefferson has an MRI scheduled for tomorrow morning. "We will see how that goes and go from there." — Chris Williams (@ChrisMWilliams) March 22, 2026

Otzelberger has needed other people to step up without Jefferson in the lineup, and his teammates have answered the call. Tamin Lipsey has been excellent, showing a little more aggressiveness on the offensive end to go along with his stellar defense.

Nate Heise has scored in double digits in both NCAA tournament games, with 22 off the bench against Tennessee State and 12 taking Jefferson’s spot in the starting five.

Milan Momcilovic becomes the No. 1 priority on opposing defensive game plans, but that has not kept him from finding his spots, scoring 37 points, and knocking down seven 3-pointers in two games.

Iowa State is going to need those performances to continue for as long as Jefferson is out of the lineup.