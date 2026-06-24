3 Reasons Tamin Lipsey Should Get Picked in Second Round of NBA Draft

Iowa State Cyclones star Tamin Lipsey, unfortunately, didn’t hear his name called on Day 1 of the 2026 NBA Draft.

Based on draft boards and rankings, it isn’t surprising that he remains on the board after the completion of the first round. He was considered a fringe draftable prospect, as recent mock drafts done right before the NBA draft got underway don’t even include him in the second round.

However, Lipsey is someone who should be under consideration for plenty of teams on Day 2. There are some shortcomings in his game, as he doesn’t possess elite size or athleticism, but there is a lot to like about what he can bring to the table.

Here are three reasons Lipsey should hear his name called in the second round of the 2026 NBA Draft.

He Is A Winner

Mar 22, 2026; St. Louis, MO, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) reacts after a play during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Enterprise Center. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Iowa State is in the midst of one of the most productive stretches in program history. Lipsey, who was a four-year starter for the program, helped put the Cyclones on the map as the perfect player to execute head coach T.J. Otzelberger’s game plan on the court.

In his four seasons with Iowa State, the team won at least 19 games every campaign, twice winning 29 games. The Cyclones made the NCAA tournament every year, twice being a No. 2 seed, once as a No. 3 seed and once as a No. 6.

Even going back to his high school days, all Lipsey has done is win. He was the 2021 Gatorade Iowa Boys Basketball Player of the Year after leading Ames High School to the Class 4A state championship game with a 22-3 record. In 2022, he was named Iowa’s Mr. Basketball.

Quintessential Point Guard Skills

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Tamin Lipsey (3) drives the ball in the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Lipsey isn’t the flashiest or most athletic player on the court. His highlight reel isn’t going to be full of high-flying dunks, but he does things that will help a team win games as a steady hand in the backcourt.

An extension of Otzelberger with the Cyclones, he can be the same thing in the NBA. He takes care of the ball, producing elite assist-to-turnover numbers throughout his collegiate career. His playmaking is strong as well, averaging 4.4 assists per game and only 1.9 turnovers.

That kind of consistent production is something that will keep him in the league for a long time. Coaches know what they are going to get with him, as someone capable of running the offense and getting teammates into the correct spots.

Elite Defender

Tennessee forward Nate Ament (10) tries to protect the ball while defended by Iowa State guard Tamin Lipsey (3) during an NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 college basketball game at the United Center in Chicago on March 27, 2026. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While there may be some shortcomings offensively with his jump shot, there are no such things on the defensive end. Lipsey was voted as the best point of attack defender in men’s college basketball heading into his senior year and solidified that with how he performed.

In two out of four seasons, he led the Big 12 in steals per game. He is the all-time leader in program history with 314 steals. His elite basketball IQ enables him to play angles and make an impact defensively, more than making up for whatever he lacks athletically.

Whether it is picking an opponent up 94 feet or playing in the passing lanes off the ball, Lipsey can do it all on defense. He plays a lot bigger than his listed size of 6-foot-1 with incredible strength and poise.