3 Standout Players From Iowa State Cyclones Thrilling Victory Over Houston Cougars
The Iowa State Cyclones continued their daunting stretch of the schedule, hosting the No. 2-ranked Houston Cougars on Big Monday.
After defeating the Kansas Jayhawks in dominant fashion over the weekend, they had a game right down to the wire against the Cougars. A thrilling comeback ensued for the Cyclones, who picked up an impressive 70-67 victory.
Hilton Magic was on full display, with the student section giving Iowa State a legitimate homecourt advantage for both contests. While it took a complete team effort to defeat Houston, there were a few players whose individual performances stood out.
Who were they? Here are three standout performers for the Cyclones from their win over the Cougars.
Jamarion Batemon
Head coach T.J. Otzelberger surprised a lot of people when it was Killyan Toure, not Jamarion Batemon, who was inserted into the starting lineup to begin the season. It has proven to be the correct decision, but Batemon is coming into his own as a rotation staple.
He was actually on the court for almost all of crunch time against Houston. Otzelberger opted to stick with his stellar freshman while Milan Momcilovic waited at the scorer’s table to check into the game.
It was a decision that proved correct. Batemon knocked down his first 3-pointer of the game with 6:06 remaining to cut the deficit to five points. With 2:10 remaining, he knocked down his second, giving Iowa State a 66-65 lead.
His defense on the perimeter was excellent throughout his 16 minutes of action, and he also recorded one steal. The trust Otzelberger has in him is growing, with three-guard lineups alongside Toure and Tamin Lipsey becoming more common as well.
Joshua Jefferson
It wasn’t the most efficient game for Joshua Jefferson, who shot four of 10 from the field and struggled from behind the arc, shooting one of five. But, he didn’t allow the shooting woes to hurt the rest of his game.
He took what the defense gave him, handing out five assists. Four offensive rebounds were recorded to help keep possessions alive. Despite not being overly efficient, he still led the team with 12 points scored.
His presence was felt defensively, switching on the perimeter or battling bigger bodies on the interior. It was a strong all-around game that encapsulates why he is in the running for so many awards and accolades.
Even without having the best scoring night, he did things to help his team win.
Nate Heise
Otzelberger has consistently referred to Heise as a winning player and an x-factor for the team. That has rung true in the team’s recent games, with their sixth-year senior stepping up when needed most.
Against the Cougars, he played 27 minutes off the bench, scoring 11 points with six rebounds, one assist and one steal. He knocked down all three of his 3-point attempts, including what was essentially the game-winner with 1:17 remaining to give the Cyclones a 69-67 lead.
Heise has really started to find the range with his shooting, making nine of 18 3-point attempts over his last five games. That has been an added bonus along with the other intangibles that he brings to the court.
