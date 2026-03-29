4 Iowa State Basketball Players Planning To Return To Program

The Iowa State Cyclones 2025-26 men’s basketball season has come to a close with their loss to the Tennessee Volunteers in the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

It was a disappointing end to what has been such a productive campaign for the program. However, attention will quickly turn to next season with the transfer portal opening soon and players making their decisions on whether or not they will be back in Ames for another year.

As shared by Ben Hutchens of the Quad-City Times, four rotation players have already shared their intention to return to the Cyclones for the 2026-27 season: rising junior Blake Buchanan and a trio of rising freshmen: guards Killyan Toure and Jamarion Batemon and big man Dominykas Pleta.

That is essentially half of the rotation coming back that head coach T.J. Otzelberger used throughout the season. If all of them come back, Iowa State has a great base to build upon for its roster next season.

Black Buchanan, Jamarion Batemon, Killyan Toure and Dominykas Pleta expected back with Iowa State

Mar 26, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Blake Buchanan (23) during a practice session ahead of the midwest regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Buchanan started all but one game this season, coming off the bench once in favor of Pleta in a game that he was battling an illness heading into. Pleta handled the start in his place and performed well, as the duo handled virtually all of the team’s minutes at the center spot this season.

Toure, who started all 37 games this season, has an incredibly bright future. The same goes for Batemon, as they could be one of the best two-way backcourts in the country next season, entering their respective sophomore campaigns.

The only other player in the rotation who has eligibility to return next season is Milan Momcilovic. His future remains up in the air because there is a chance he will forgo his senior year to enter the NBA draft.

Just got out of the locker room. Two immediate things to know:



-Buchanan, Pleta, Toure and Batemon told me they plan on coming back.



-Joshua Jefferson said he was not close to playing today. Even Sunday would have been tough. — Ben Hutchens (@Ben_Hutchens_) March 28, 2026

The best 3-point shooter in the country this year, connecting on 48.6% of his attempts, he has an elite skill that NBA teams will covet. If he comes back to the Cyclones, he will be the unquestioned No. 1 option offensively with a chance to rewrite the program’s record book for shooting.

Otzelberger and his staff will assuredly be looking to the transfer portal to address any needs that may arise on the roster. Momcilovic’s decision will have a major impact on the decisions made.

However, there are major holes that will have to be filled because of players exhausting their eligibility. Joshua Jefferson, Tamin Lipsey, Nate Heise, Eric Mulder and Dominick Nelson will not be back after their senior campaigns.

That is a lot of production and leadership that will have to be replaced, both within and on the transfer portal, in Jefferson, Lipsey and Heise.