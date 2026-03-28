Joshua Jefferson Reveals How Close He Was To Play Against Tennessee
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The Iowa State Cyclones 2025-26 men’s basketball season came to an end with their loss to the Tennessee Volunteers in the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament.
It was a disappointing turn of events for a team that has proven to consistently be one of the best in the country throughout the campaign. However, without their star forward Joshua Jefferson, they ran out of steam against a physical, oversized Tennessee squad.
Jefferson suffered a low ankle injury not even three minutes into the team’s Round of 64 game against the Tennessee State Tigers. The Cyclones were able to overcome his absence in that matchup and against the Kentucky Wildcats in the Round of 32, but he was missed dearly against the Volunteers.
He worked tirelessly to put himself in a position to get on the court in the Sweet 16. However, despite being listed as a game-time decision throughout the week leading into the game, the senior revealed after the game that he wasn’t close to playing, and even Sunday would have been a stretch.
Was Joshua Jefferson close to playing for Iowa State against Tennessee?
“Not close at all, ankle is still in a lot of pain and not able to do anything athletic right now. Probably wouldn’t have been able to go on Sunday if I wanted to. I just started to jog even a little bit yesterday, but even that’s pretty painful. It’s just hard right now,” Jefferson said in the locker room when speaking to reporters.
You didn’t have to be a medical expert to know getting back into the lineup a week after such a nasty ankle sprain was going to be asking a lot of Jefferson. Things were improving, and he did everything he could to get his body ready, but the pain was just too much to overcome.
Without their leading rebounder in the game, Iowa State was overwhelmed on the interior. Tennessee outrebounded them 43-22, grabbing nearly as many offensive rebounds, 16, as Iowa State had total.
It is a disappointing end to what has been an incredible career in Ames for Jefferson, who played his first two collegiate seasons with the Saint Mary’s Gales before transferring.
Things would have certainly been different had he been in the lineup against Tennessee. Without him, the Volunteers were able to neutralize Milan Momcilovic, forcing the rest of the team to make plays offensively.
The Cyclones went down swinging to the final buzzer, but ultimately, it was not enough to defeat the Volunteers.
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Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.