5 Things Iowa State Fans Need To Know About Tennessee State

The Iowa State Cyclones are heading into the 2026 NCAA Tournament in a great position as the No. 2 seed in the Midwest Region.

With a 27-7 record entering March Madness, and based on their seeding, it is clear they are viewed as one of the best teams in the field of 68. A legitimate national title contender, their path to the championship begins with a game against the Tennessee State Tigers.

The automatic qualifier from the Ohio Valley Conference, Tennessee State, was 23-9 overall and 15-5 during conference play. A virtual unknown to Cyclones Nation, this isn’t an opponent that should be underestimated despite projections being in their team's favor.

Here are five things that Iowa State fans need to know about the Tigers heading into the NCAA tournament matchup.

Head Coach Nolan Smith

Nov 20, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee State Tigers head coach Nolan Smith during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

While Tennessee State is a relative unknown commodity, their head coach is someone that college basketball fans will quickly recognize. Nolan Smith is in his first year at the helm of the Tigers, but isn’t a stranger to March Madness.

During his playing days with the Duke Blue Devils, he helped the team to a national championship in 2010. With 14 NCAA tournament games of experience under his belt, he knows what it takes to succeed at this time of year.

He will have his squad as prepared as possible for everything the unique experience of being in the NCAA tournament will throw at them.

Breakneck Pace

Nov 20, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers forward Cade Phillips (12) defends Tennessee State Tigers forward Aaron Nkrumah (30) during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

The Cyclones have proven adept at playing whatever style is needed to win a basketball game. They'd better bring their track shoes against the Tigers, who like to get up and down the court.

According to KenPom, Tennessee State has an adjusted tempo of 70.2, which is 36th in the country; the national average is 67.3. Iowa State is at 66.5, which is 225th in the nation. However, both have nearly identical average time of possession offensively; the Tigers are at 16.7 and the Cyclones are at 16.6.

The difference in tempo comes defensively, where Iowa State makes opponents work with an average time of possession of 18.3 seconds.

Aggressive On Offensive Boards

Iowa State Cyclones forward Blake Buchanan (23) and guard Jamarion Batemon (1) battle with Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) during the second half in the Big-12 conference basketball showdown on Feb. 14, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee State isn’t the biggest team, but they will crash the offensive glass with aggression. They have an offensive rebounding rate of 34.9%, which is elite and ranks No. 90 in the country. Averaging 13 offensive rebounds per game, which is 29th in the nation.

Five different players average at least 1.0 offensive rebounds per game in their rotation, as it is a team effort for the Tigers on the boards.

Excel Generating Turnovers

Nov 20, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers center Felix Okpara (34) moves the ball against Tennessee State Tigers guard Travis Harper II (2) during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

This is an area where Tennessee State and the Cyclones are very similar. Both teams excel at turning over opponents, with the Tigers forcing 14.7 per game. They are seventh in the country with 9.4 steals per game as well.

Their 12.7% steal rate is elite, ranking 12th in the nation, per KenPom. Iowa State is at 13.2%, just ahead of them in ninth place. If the Cyclones can take care of the ball, they will have a chance to exert their will on the court.

Highly Experienced Group

Nov 20, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee State Tigers forward Aaron Nkrumah (30) looks to move the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

The Tigers returned 45.5% of their minutes played last year and 44.7% of their scoring. This group is incredibly talented and experienced, with essentially their entire rotation being upperclassmen.

The top eight scorers on the team are either a junior or a senior. Kavien Jones is the only player who receives at least 10 minutes played per game who is an underclassman.

Aaron Nkrumah and Travis Harper II are the go-to scorers in their second season apiece with the program after starting their collegiate careers with a non-major program.