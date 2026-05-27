Arizona Interest in Milan Momcilovic May Have Been Overblown

Former Iowa State Cyclones star Milan Momcilovic is the player everyone is keeping an eye on during deadline day for prospects to make their final decision about the 2026 NBA Draft.

Will the sharpshooting forward keep his name in the player pool or withdraw to maintain his eligibility to play college basketball? Indications are leaning toward the latter, with NBA executives unanimously voting that he should return to school.

Which school would he be returning to? That is something that will have to be figured out because Momcilovic is currently in the transfer portal, as his focus has been entirely on the NBA draft and turning pro the last few weeks.

Recently, it was reported that the Arizona Wildcats were an emerging suitor for him. It looks as if they are going to have a void in their lineup at one of the forward spots with Koa Peat expected to remain in the NBA draft.

Is Arizona truly in the running for Milan Momcilovic?

Apr 3, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Tommy Lloyd speaks during a press conference ahead of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

However, that may have been more smoke and mirrors than their reported interest. As shared by Tristian Pharis of KY Insider and A Sea of Blue during an appearance on ESPN Radio Lexington, Arizona isn’t a team he has really heard connected to Momcilovic.

“I haven’t really heard Arizona. Most of the time it’s just the agent doing their job spreading rumors,” Pharis said, via their account on X.

Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68, who shared the Momcilovic and Wildcats connection, responded to the post saying, “It wasn’t the agent who gave me the info.”

It will certainly be something worth keeping an eye on because the former Iowa State star is the No. 1-ranked player in the transfer portal. Any team that lands him is going to have its 2026-27 season outlook changed drastically, and in a good way.

It wasn’t the agent who gave me the info. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) May 26, 2026

There may be some flaws in his skill set, which he is aware of, that made NBA teams hesitant to want to select him in the 2026 NBA Draft. But his 3-point shooting is a truly elite skill that will improve any program he elects to join.

The Kentucky Wildcats have been viewed as the favorites to land him. The St. John’s Red Storm and Louisville Cardinals have been mentioned as possible suitors as well before Arizona came into the mix.

Whoever lands a commitment from Momcilovic is going to be paying a pretty penny. Reportedly, he could command $7 million in the transfer portal.

This past season, AJ Dybantsa of the BYU Cougars had the highest NIL valuation, somewhere between $4.1 million and $4.4 million. There were reports that some of the top big men on the market this year could get upwards of $5 million, which makes the reported $7 million number for Momcilovic truly shocking.