Milan Momcilovic Reportedly Has 3 Programs in the Mix for Him

The Iowa State Cyclones have a lot of experience and production that will have to be replaced on their men’s basketball team for the 2026-27 season.

One of the players who will not be returning is Milan Momcilovic. The team’s leading scorer put his name into the player pool for the 2026 NBA Draft and eventually added his name to the transfer portal as well.

It was a difficult decision, with Momcilovic holding several conversations with head coach T.J. Otzelberger. Continuing their partnership would have been ideal, but logistically, it was not possible with the Cyclones having to get their roster restocked.

While the sharpshooter’s goal is to make the NBA, there is a chance that he will be playing college basketball again next season. And if he does return, there are three schools that have emerged as suitors.

St. John's, Kentucky and Louisville reportedly in on Milan Momcilovic

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) looks to pass while defended by Tennessee Volunteers guard Bishop Boswell (3) in the second half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

As shared by Isaac Trotter of CBS Sports, the St. John’s Red Storm, Louisville Cardinals and Kentucky Wildcats are all in the mix for the star forward. Any of those teams would be thrilled to add a player of the caliber of Momcilovic to their roster.

He is the best 3-point shooter in the country, leading the nation in 3-point percentage at 48.7% and 3-pointers made with 136. That is the first time in men’s basketball history that the same player has led both of those categories in the same season.

While 3-point shooting is his best asset, he isn’t only a one-dimensional scorer. He has showcased an array of jump shots out of the mid-post, capable of rising above smaller defenders with ease on his high release.

Momcilovic is a true three-way threat, and if he returns to the college ranks, he will want to show that he is more than just a 3-point shooting threat and not a one-trick pony. That shooting ability was on full display early in the NBA Draft Combine, where he was torching the nets with his shotmaking.

Iowa State sniper transfer Milan Momcilovic dishes on his stay-or-go decision, what he’s looking for in college and what he needs to hear from NBA decision-makers to stay ahead of the May 27 deadline.



Kentucky, St. John’s and Louisville are in the mix here. pic.twitter.com/x7Iqw2xYnh — Isaac Trotter (@Isaac__Trotter) May 13, 2026

Out of the three programs that Trotter mentioned as suitors for Momcilovic, Kentucky is the only one that has had any interactions with him. A Zoom meeting was reportedly held, and it is the only concrete reporting of any team speaking to the star shooter.

The Florida Gators were speculated as another potential suitor, but their plans likely changed when Thomas Haugh, a projected lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, decided to return to school for one more year.

Louisville has loaded up already in the transfer portal, landing Flory Bidunga, Jackson Shelstad, Karter Knox, Alvaro Folgueiras, De’Shayne Montgomery and Gabe Dynes.

St. John’s could really use a go-to scorer with Dillon Mitchell, Oziyah Sellers, Zuby Ejiofor and Bryce Hopkins all graduating and Joson Sanon hitting the transfer portal.