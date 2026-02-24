Big 12 Clash Between Houston & Kansas Has Major Implications for Iowa State

The Iowa State Cyclones suffered a difficult loss over the weekend on the road in Provo, Utah, facing off against the BYU Cougars.

For a few hours, they were in complete control of their own destiny. The Top 16 preview done by the NCAA had the Cyclones as a surprising No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Alas, that lasted all of 12 hours before being defeated 79-69.

Despite the loss, Iowa State actually moved up in the AP Poll Top 25 this week to No. 4, up from No. 6. There were so many losses by top 10 teams that a shakeup was inevitable, but the Cyclones did have one of the best victories of the week, defeating the previously No. 2-ranked Houston Cougars.

Houston’s brutal schedule continues with its second consecutive appearance on Big Monday. After losing at Hilton Coliseum last week, they are heading to Allen Fieldhouse to face off with the Kansas Jayhawks in a Big 12 clash that Iowa State will be paying close attention to.

Iowa State will be paying close attention to Houston vs. Kansas

Houston Cougars men's basketball head coach Kelvin Sampson reacts during the second half against Iowa State in the Big-12 men’s basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Feb. 16, 2026, in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is a game that will have major implications on not only the conference standings but also seeding for the NCAA Tournament.

The winner of this game will improve their standing in the view of the committee. The Cougars are currently in a better spot than the Jayhawks, who are holding the final spot on the three-seed line after being defeated by the Cincinnati Bearcats over the weekend.

Iowa State split the season series with Kansas and is 1-0 against Houston. If they had to choose, they would likely be pulling for the Jayhawks in this contest.

The Cougars are right on their heels currently on the two-seed line at No. 7. The Cyclones are No. 5, with the Purdue Boilermakers in between them. Iowa State owns victories over both of them, which should strengthen their case to remain where they are as long as they keep winning games.

Iowa State needs some help to move up Big 12 standings

Iowa State Cyclones men's basketball head coach T.J. Otzelberger watches the game from the beach against Houston during the second half in the Big-12 men’s basketball at Hilton Coliseum on Feb. 16, 2026, in Ames, Iowa | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, for the Big 12 standings, the Cyclones remain one game behind Houston in the standings, while being tied with Kansas. Help is needed to move into the No. 2 spot behind the Arizona Wildcats, whom Iowa State faces next week on Big Monday.

The Cyclones are currently in a three-way tie with the Jayhawks and Texas Tech Red Raiders, another team still on their schedule, with 10-4 conference records. Catching Arizona will be tough, but staying in the 2-3 seed means avoiding them until a potential Big 12 championship game.

That is likely the goal of every team in the conference heading down the stretch. If they cannot catch the Wildcats, avoiding having to play them as long as possible is the next item on the checklist.

A loss by Houston could essentially eliminate them from the conversation as a one-seed in the NCAA Tournament. That is another reason Iowa State is likely pulling for Kansas, as it removes one more contender for a top seed on Selection Sunday.