Big 12 men’s basketball power rankings: Did loss by Iowa State knock them from top spot?

Despite falling on the road, the Cyclones remain team to beat in the Big 12

Curtis Jones and Keshon Gilbert have led Iowa State this season under TJ Otzelberger.
Curtis Jones and Keshon Gilbert have led Iowa State this season under TJ Otzelberger. / Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Winning on the road in college basketball is tough. Doing it in a hostile environment like the one in Morgantown, West Virginia can be nearly impossible - especially if you are riding a win streak and a highly-ranked team.

Iowa State found that out the hard way this past weekend, dropping a low-scoring affair to West Virginia. But instead of letting that lone defeat turn into two, the Cyclones bounced back, throttling UCF with their highest point total of the season.

So, do you drop them from the top spot in the Big 12 power rankings? Or chalk it up to a one-off letdown like nearly everybody else has had this year? 

Below is the latest Big 12 Conference men’s basketball power rankings:

1. Iowa State (16-2, 6-1)

  • Next game: at Arizona State, Saturday, January 25

2. Houston (15-3, 7-0)

  • Next game: at Kansas, Saturday, January 25

3. Kansas (14-4, 5-2)

  • Next game: vs. Houston, Saturday, January 25

4. West Virginia (13-5, 4-3)

  • Next game: at Kansas State, Saturday, January 25

5. Arizona (12-6, 6-1)

  • Next game: vs. Colorado, Saturday, January 25

6. Texas Tech (14-4, 5-2)

  • Next game: vs. Oklahoma State, Sunday, January 26

7. Cincinnati (12-6, 2-5)

  • Next game: at BYU, Saturday, January 25

8. Baylor (12-6, 4-3)

  • Next game: at Utah, Saturday, January 25

9. TCU (10-8, 3-4)

  • Next game: at UCF, Saturday, January 25

10. BYU (12-6, 3-4)

  • Next game: vs. Cincinnati, Saturday, January 25

11. Utah (11-7, 3-4)

  • Next game: vs. Baylor, Saturday, January 25

12. Arizona State (11-7, 2-5)

  • Next game: vs. Iowa State, Saturday, January 25

13. UCF (12-6, 3-4)

  • Next game: vs. TCU, Saturday, January 25

14. Oklahoma State (10-8, 2-5)

  • Next game: at Texas Tech, Sunday, January 26

15. Kansas State (7-11, 1-6)

  • Next game: vs. West Virginia, Saturday, January 25

16. Colorado (9-9, 0-7)

Nextgame: at Arizona, Saturday, January 25

