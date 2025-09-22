Iowa State Cyclones

Big 12 Men's Basketball Season Will Reportedly Be Opened by Iowa State Cyclones

The Big 12 men's basketball conference schedule will begin at Hilton Coliseum this season.

Kenneth Teape

Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Iowa State Cyclones have turned into one of the more consistently productive squads in men’s college basketball under the leadership of T.J. Otzelbeger.

He took over a team that won only two games. Immediately upon his arrival, he changed the attitude and identity of the team. Success instantly followed with the Cyclones making the NCAA Tournament in all four campaigns he has been at the helm for. Some impressive program firsts have also been achieved, such as being ranked No. 2 in the country.

Iowa State may be overlooked by some across the country, but this is a team that needs to be taken seriously. They get after it on the defensive end, which is their bread and butter. If the offense can perform efficiently, they are going to surprise a lot of people, again, with the amount of success they have on the court.

Iowa State Basketball Will Be Featured Prominently This Season

T.J. Otzelberger and Iowa State Cyclones players in white
Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When a team performs well, the national media begins to take notice. The Cyclones are certainly catching the eyes of some people because they are going to be featured multiple times this year on ESPN’s “Big Monday” telecasts throughout the year. On Feb. 16, their first appearance will be against the Houston Cougars at Hilton Coliseum.

Kelvin Sampson’s team is expected to be one of the very best in the nation again. After losing to the Florida Gators in the 2025 National Championship, they will once again contend for the title. Two weeks later, they will be facing off against another powerhouse, the Arizona Wildcats, on March 2. For that game, Iowa State will be traveling to Tucson.

Now, another major announcement has been shared about their schedule. Their matchup on Jan. 2 against the West Virginia Mountaineers isn’t going to be on Big Monday. But, as shared by Jon Rothstein, it has major significance. That will be the first Big 12 conference game in men’s basketball of the campaign.

Otzelberger and his crew will be looking to exact some revenge on West Virginia. Last season, the two teams faced off once, with the Cylcones traveling to Morgantown. The Mountaineers won 64-57, handing Iowa State their first loss in conference and only second of the campaign. That defeat snapped a 12-game winning streak.

Getting the honor of playing the first conference game of a season is a big deal. Especially when it will be played on their home court at Hilton Coliseum. It is well deserved based on what the team has done over the last four campaigns under Otzelberger. He has solidified himself as one of the premier coaches and program builders in the country, overcoming some serious financial differentials to field a title-worthy roster.

Published
Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage.

