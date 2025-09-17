Jon Rothstein Puts Iowa State Cyclones in Top 45 of Men's College Basketball
The Iowa State Cyclones have turned into one of the premier programs in men’s college basketball under head coach T.J. Otzelberger.
When he took over ahead of the 2021-22 campaign, the team was mired in a brutal stretch. His predecessor, Steve Prohm, had just overseen a 2-22 record in the COVID-19-impacted 2020-21 season, but the Cyclones weren’t heading for any postseason tournaments anyway. It was the second straight losing year for the team and the third time out of the last four they failed to play .500 basketball.
Otzelberger instantly turned the tide of the program upon being hired. The team has made the NCAA Tournament all four years he has been at the helm. Twice, they have made it to the second weekend, advancing to the Sweet 16. Last season, Iowa State reached heights never previously achieved by the program, being the No. 2-ranked team in the country.
Iowa State Cyclones Land at No. 15
Despite their sustained success, the Cyclones are a team that continues to seemingly fly under the radar. That doesn’t seem to be changing with no one talking about them as a threat in the Big 12 despite their lofty ranking heading into the campaign. They will assuredly be in the top 25; the question is, how high will they go in the preseason?
If the AP Poll is anything close to what Jon Rothstein has put together, they are going to be in the mid-teens. In the Rothstein 45 that was recently updated, Iowa State comes in at No. 15. They are the fifth-highest ranked team from the conference with the Houston Cougars, BYU Cougars, Texas Tech Red Raiders and Arizona Wildcats coming in at Nos. 2, 8, 10 and 13, respectively.
The Kansas Jayhawks, Cincinnati Bearcats, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Kansas State Wildcats and Baylor Bears are all ranked in the top 45 as well. Navigating that gauntlet of a conference is going to present several challenges throughout the campaign for Otzelberger and his squad. But he is going to have them prepared for the toughest environments.
Iowa State Cyclones Have Talented Roster Entering Season
Having a senior point guard leading the way certainly helps. Tamin Lipsey is going to be on a lot of award watch lists heading into the season. He is one of the best guards in the country, a true two-way player who is as elite as it gets on the defensive end.
Also returning from last year’s squad is forward Joshua Jefferson. He is to Otzelberger’s defensive game plan on the interior what Lipsey is to the perimeter. A tenacious athlete, he stuffs the stat sheet on both ends of the court.
Impressive new talent was added to the roster as well. In the transfer portal, Blake Buchanan comes to Ames from the Virginia Cavaliers to offset the loss of Dishon Jackson in the middle. Dominic Nelson from Utah Valley will be part of the contingent to help replace the scoring punch of Curtis Jones and Keshon Gilbert. Keep an eye on exciting freshman Jamarion Batemon as well as a potential starter in the backcourt.