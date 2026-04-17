Big 12 Rival Entering Picture With Audi Crooks in Transfer Portal

The Iowa State Cyclones women’s basketball team is going to look a lot different during the 2026-27 season than they did when the 2025-26 season came to a close.

After losing in the Round of 64 in the 2026 NCAA Tournament to the Syracuse Orange, the Cyclones experienced massive roster turnover. Nine players opted to enter the transfer portal, including their star center, Audi Crooks.

Arguably the best player in the transfer portal, it should come as no surprise that Crooks is drawing considerable interest. As shared by Talia Goodman of On3, a Big 12 rival is the most recent team to join the fray.

The Oklahoma State Cowgirls are now in the mix for the dominant interior scorer.

Audi Crooks being pursued by Oklahoma State

Iowa State Cyclones' center Audi Crooks (55) shoots the ball as Oklahoma State Cowgirls guard Haleigh Timmer (13) defends during the third quarter in the senior day women basketball at Hilton Coliseum on February. 25, 2026, in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Sources told On3 that Oklahoma State has entered the picture in Crooks’ recruitment and is a program to keep an eye on for now,” Goodman wrote (subscription required).

The Cowgirls have seen firsthand just how dominant Crooks can be on the court. They faced off against her five times during her career with Iowa State and had no answers to slowing her down.

She averaged 22.4 points and 8.0 rebounds, making 60.5% of her shot attempts. In that regard, Oklahoma State fared better than most opponents, as that shooting percentage is well below the 64.9% she shot this past season and slightly below the 61.1% she has for her career.

In the last two seasons, she led the Big 12 in field goal percentage and points per game with 23.4 as a sophomore and 25.8 as a junior.

INTEL: What’s the latest on Me’Arah O’Neal, Audi Crooks and more? 👀🏀



READ (+): https://t.co/WHI04Y3QJd pic.twitter.com/Rgo1t1dFsU — Talia Goodman (@TaliaGoodmanWBB) April 17, 2026

It would be a massive blow for Cyclones fans if they had to watch Crooks go to work on the hardwood against them during Big 12 play next season. However, they are far from the only program that is in the mix for the two-time All-American.

In the Big Ten, the Maryland Terrapins hosted Crooks for a visit recently. The Oklahoma Sooners have also been mentioned as a possible suitor along with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Iowa Hawkeyes.

Arguably the most talented player in the transfer portal, and the most dominant offensive force in women’s basketball, she is going to demand a pretty penny in NIL money. Reports are that she can receive anywhere from $450,000-$500,000, and the expectation is that she will ask for north of half a million dollars.

Crooks is also finding success off the court, recently taking part in a fashion collaboration that includes curated looks from JCPenney.