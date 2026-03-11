Bold Predictions for Cyclones vs. Sun Devils in Big 12 Tournament

The Iowa State Cyclones finished the regular season with an impressive 86-65 victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils for their 25th victory of the season.

They landed at No. 5 in the Big 12 standings, which has set up a rematch in the second round of the 2026 Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Kansas City, Missouri, against the Sun Devils.

Arizona State picked up an upset victory over the Baylor Bears in the first round to advance and keep the tenure of head coach Bobby Hurley alive for at least one more game.

Coming off a matchup just four days later, what can fans expect? Here are four bold predictions for the Cyclones against the Sun Devils.

Killyan Toure Ends Ugly Streak

Mar 7, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Killyan Toure (27) goes to the basket against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

One of the reasons why the Iowa State offensive efficiency has worsened in recent weeks is the change opponents have made. They are completely ignoring Killyan Toure, daring him to shoot whenever he has the ball in his hands.

It has mucked up the operations, enabling teams to sag off Toure and focus their efforts elsewhere, with Blake Buchanan also not being much of an offensive threat.

The freshman ended the season shooting 28.2% from 3-point range and has gone six consecutive games without a make from long distance. That streak will end against Arizona State.

Toure will make 2-of-5 attempts from 3-point range, gaining much-needed confidence in his jumper and helping get the Cyclones’ offense back on track.

Moe Odum Bounce Back

Arizona State guard Moe Odum (5) looks over at the officials during a game against Cincinnati at Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Ariz., on Jan. 24, 2026. | Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The leading scorer for the Sun Devils, Odum averaged 17.3 points per game this season. But in the regular season finale against Iowa State, he scored only 10 points.

In the first round against Baylor, he didn’t score until the second half of the game, but still finished with nine points. With some positive momentum built, he will carry that over into the matchup with the Cyclones.

Odum will have a big game, putting the team on his back and scoring at least 20 points for the 12th time this season.

Bench Has Big Game

Mar 7, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones guard Jamarion Batemon (1) goes to the basket against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

As the season has moved along, head coach T.J. Otzelberger has shown more and more confidence in his role players. He runs an eight-man rotation, and the bench trio of Jamarion Batemon, Nate Heise and Dominykas Pleta are going to come up big once again.

Batemone has seen his role increase because he is a more capable shooter than Toure. Opponents have to give him respect, and whatever difference may exist between the two defensively is more than made up for on offense.

Batemon will score 13 points with at least two 3-pointers. Heise will get in on the 3-point parade, knocking down multiple shots from beyond the arc for the seventh time this season.

Pleta will have at least five rebounds and a block in the game with six points.

Iowa State Wins Tough Game

Feb 24, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach T.J. Otzelberger during the second half against the Utah Utes at Jon M. Huntsman Center. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Beating a team multiple times in the same season is no small task; doing it within just a few days of each other is even more difficult, but that is what Iowa State will be looking to accomplish.

They will have the rest edge after Arizona State battled with the Bears only 24 hours prior. That will help give the Cyclones an end, as they will outlast a motivated Sun Devils squad playing hard for their head coach.

Arizona State will start hot but cool off as the Iowa State style of play wears them down. It will result in a much closer final score than a few days ago, with the Cyclones winning 78-66.