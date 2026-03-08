Two Standouts from Each Team in Iowa State Cyclones' Win Over Arizona State

On an emotional senior night in Ames, IA, the Iowa State Cyclones wrapped up their regular season with a dominant 86-65 victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils to finish the regular season 25-6.

Despite a slow first half, a 24-0 run was the driving factor that helped the Cyclones to victory. Now, they wait a few days before beginning their Big 12 tournament run next week. Here are two standouts from each team in the Cyclones’ victory against the Sun Devils:

Tamin Lipsey

This one was about as expected as possible. Lipsey, the four-year guard of the Little Cyclones at Ames High School turned Iowa State Cyclones legend, had one final game to perform in Ames. Once again, he delivered. He put up 16 points on 5-for-12 shooting, hit two threes, got six assists, and an incredible six steals in the win. Lipsey has been an incredible two-way guard for the Cyclones, and he proved it on Saturday afternoon.

Milan Momcilovic

Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite a few recent games where it seemed like Momcilovic couldn't shoot at the same rate as earlier in the season, the junior finally bounced back on senior night. He put up 16 points, three rebounds, three assists, and most importantly four three pointers. The impact that Momcilovic has on a game goes much farther than the box score. When he’s on the court, Iowa State looks together offensively, and when he isn’t on the court, they don’t as much. Momcilovic helped the Cyclones in many ways and was a key momentum swinger in the victory.

Massamba Diop

Diop contributed quite a bit for Arizona State in the loss. He put up 12 points, three rebounds, two blocks, and a steal in the game, helping the Sun Devils on both ends of the floor. However, seven turnovers did help the Cyclones come back in the game. Overall, it wasn’t his best game, but a showcasing of tons of potential for the freshman phenom.

Maurice Odum

Odum had a solid night, putting up 10 points, four rebounds, and seven assists in the loss. It was a perfect all around game from the guard, but Odum certainly could have done a better job at finding ways to score. That’s Odum’s strong suit, and without that Arizona State looked lost. Diop’s situation is similar to Odum’s. Not his best game, but clear showcasing of what they have already proven, and what they could continue in the future.