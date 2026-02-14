Bold Predictions for Iowa State Cyclones Key Big 12 Game Against Kansas Jayhawks

The Iowa State Cyclones are set for arguably their biggest game of the season thus far when they host the Kansas Jayhawks at Hilton Coliseum on national television.

It is a rematch of a game that occurred on Jan. 13, when the Cyclones went on the road and were dominated, 84-63, suffering their first loss of the season at Allen Fieldhouse. They will be looking to return the favor now on their home court.

Coming off a loss in their last contest against the TCU Horned Frogs, Iowa State should have more than enough motivation going into their second game of the campaign against the Jayhawks.

What could be on the horizon? Here are some bold predictions for the game.

Milan Momcilovic Gets Back On Track

Feb 10, 2026; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) works his way past TCU Horned Frogs guard Brock Harding (2) during the second half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Based on his sky-high standards this season, Milan Momcilovicftcu is ice cold. He has failed to knock down at least half of his 3-point attempts in consecutive games for only the second time, going two for six against the Baylor Bears and three for 10 against TCU.

In the first matchup against Kansas, he shot only two of six from the field before rattling off five straight games of 50% or better from long range. This afternoon, he gets things back on track.

Momcilovic will take advantage of a Jayhawks defense that allows a ton of 3-point attempts. 27.4 per game are allowed, which is 324th in the country; they are stingy, though, allowing only 29.6% to be made, which ranks 20th.

The Cyclones sharpshooter will make the most of his impending opportunities, knocking down four of seven attempts.

Jamarion Bateman Produces Again

Iowa State Cyclones guard Jamarion Batemon (1) drives with the ball to the basket around Colorado Buffaloes guard/forward Ian Inman (0) during the second half in the Big-12 men’s basketball on Jan. 29, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the first meeting between the teams, offense was hard to come by for Iowa State. They struggled finding any consistency, but one player who was able to find a rhythm on the offensive end was Jamarion Batemon.

The freshman guard scored 12 points off the bench, which tied for the team high with Joshua Jefferson. He shot five of nine from the field, knocking down two 3-pointers while adding four steals.

In the rematch, he will score in double figures once again to anchor the scoring for the second unit. He will have 11 points, knocking down another two 3-point attempts to go along with two steals.

Flory Bidunga Big Afternoon

Kansas Jayhawks forward Flory Bidunga (40) blocks a shot by Arizona Wildcats guard Brayden Burries (5) during the game inside Allen Fieldhouse on Feb. 9, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the areas where Kansas dominated in the first matchup was on the interior. Bidunga was a big part of that, making his presence felt on both ends of the floor.

He finished with 10 points, seven rebounds, one assist, two steals and four blocks. The current Big 12 leader with 2.9 blocks per game, to go along with 14.9 points and 9.0 rebounds per game, will find success once again.

Bidunga will record his 10th double-double of the season, recording three more blocks along the way.

Iowa State Exacts Revenge

Feb 10, 2026; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones head coach T.J. Otzelberger looks on from the bench against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

This is an important game for both teams. The Cyclones are already two games behind the Arizona Wildcats and Houston Cougars in the standings, with matchups against each of them coming in the near future.

They don’t want to go 0-2 against the Jayhawks, not only widening the gap with the other top four teams, but losing the head-to-head tiebreaker. For Kansas, they are riding an eight-game winning streak, finding their stride after some early Big 12 hiccups.

Undefeated at home, Iowa State will keep that intact in a hard-fought game. They will exact some revenge on the Jayhawks, winning 79-73.

