Bold Predictions for Iowa State Men's Basketball Against Oklahoma State

The Iowa State Cyclones are heading back on the road. After defeating the UCF Knights 87-57 to snap their two-game losing streak, they are set to face the Oklahoma State Cowboys in Stillwater.

This is the second meeting of the season between the two squads. Two weeks ago, at Hilton Coliseum, the Cyclones came away with an 83-71 victory to move to 16-0 on the season. Their defense shone, forcing 15 turnovers and holding the Cowboys to 21 of 48 shooting overall.

Can Iowa State replicate that kind of performance on the defensive end? They will certainly need it because they will be facing a motivated Oklahoma State squad that has lost three out of its last four games.

How will things turn out in the rematch, which had its start time moved up one hour because of Winter Storm Fern? Here are some bold predictions for the matchup.

Sharpshooters Stay Hot

Nov 27, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys guard Anthony Roy (9) celebrates after scoring against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

A lot of attention has been given to Cyclones sharpshooter Milan Momcilovic, and rightfully so. He is putting together arguably the best shooting season in men’s college basketball history, leading the nation with 54.0% shooting and 75 makes.

He isn’t the only great shooter in this game. Anthony Roy has been lighting it up from long range in his own right, knocking down 45.0% of his attempts. The Green Bay transfer has made multiple 3-pointers in 15 consecutive games and has knocked down at least three attempts in six straight.

Both guys are going to find success from long-range in this one. They are going to go shot-for-shot, combining for at least 12 3-pointers made between the two of them.

Cyclones Contain Parsa Fallah

Jan 17, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Parsa Fallah (22) of the Oklahoma State Cowboys reacts after a play during the second half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Gallagher-Iba Arena. | William Purnell-Imagn Images

In the first matchup this season, a surprising leading scorer in the game emerged: senior forward Parsa Fallah. He scored 21 in the contest, adding 11 rebounds and three assists with two steals in 36 minutes of action.

Second on the team with 14.4 points per game this season, Iowa State is going to put an emphasis on slowing him down this time around. He will be held under his season scoring average and turn the ball over multiple times for the first time since Dec. 29 against Bethune-Cookman.

Jamarion Batemon Stays Hot

Iowa State Cyclones guard Jamarion Batemon (1) drives with the ball around West Virginia Mountaineers guard Amir Jenkins (2) during the first half on Jan. 2, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When at full strength, Iowa State’s backcourt rotates mostly between Tamin Lipsey, Killyan Toure and Nate Heise. On the fringe of the rotation, depending on the game, is freshman Jamarion Batemon.

Coming off a 12-point game against UCF, he has microwave scoring ability off the bench with his 3-point shooting prowess. However, minutes aren’t always available. In the first matchup with the Cowboys, he played only two minutes.

In four out of six Big 12 games, he has received double-digit minutes. This will make five out of seven and he will knock down multiple 3-pointers in the game.

Iowa State Snap Road Losing Streak

Iowa State Cyclones forward Killyan Toure (27) gets congratulation from men's basketball head coach T.J. Otzelberger during the second half against UCF in the Big-12 conference game on Jan. 20, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cyclones have lost two road games in a row in the Big 12 to the Kansas Jayhawks and Cincinnati Bearcats. Oklahoma State has a lot of motivation in this one, with revenge on their mind and to get back on track after some recent losses.

Iowa State looked to figure some things out against the Knights and will be able to carry that positive momentum into this contest. They will snap their two-game road losing streak, beating the Cowboys by eight points on the road.

More Iowa State Cyclones Basketball News: