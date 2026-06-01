Comparing Reported Milan Momcilovic Price Tag to AJ Dybantsa

The Iowa State Cyclones may not have as deep NIL pockets as some of their peers, but they do a great job of retaining talent year over year.

The loss of Milan Momcilovic isn’t a case of him seeking out the largest payday possible. The timeline he was working on for the 2026 NBA Draft wasn’t one that head coach T.J. Otzelberger could make work, especially with moves needing to be made in the transfer portal.

Alas, now that Momcilovic has withdrawn from the 2026 NBA Draft, focus is entirely on where he will play his senior year. It won’t be with the Cyclones, with the Arizona Wildcats, Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville Cardinals being mentioned as the three teams in the mix.

Some eye-popping numbers have been shared as to what it could cost to secure a commitment from Momcilovic. They are so high, he is going to blow the NIL valuation of AJ Dybantsa out of the water.

Milan Momcilovic set to blow by AJ Dybantsa's NIL valuation

Feb 16, 2026; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) sets the offense against the Houston Cougars during the first half at James H. Hilton Coliseum. | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

The No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025, he played one year with the BYU Cougars before declaring for the 2026 NBA Draft. He was compensated incredibly well for his season in Provo, with an NIL valuation between $4.1 million and $4.4 million, making him the highest-paid player in men’s college basketball.

In the mix to be selected first overall in the 2026 NBA Draft, it makes all the sense in the world why Dybantsa is moving onto the professional ranks. However, the decision was likely tougher now compared to players in past years, because the NIL offers are skyrocketing.

Momcilovic reportedly had an NIL valuation of $2 million for the 2025-26 season, per On3. He is reportedly going to more than triple that number for the 2026-27 campaign, which is part of the reason why withdrawing from the 2026 NBA Draft was the right decision to make.

Unlikely to be a first-round pick, Momcilovic can return to school to improve his stock for the 2027 NBA Draft and be paid handsomely to do so.

Milan Momcilovic could command $7 million from a school. https://t.co/I383RgheRL — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) May 26, 2026

There were reports that he could command $7 million as the No. 1-ranked player in the transfer portal. When it was revealed that Tounde Yessoufou received a package worth upward of $6 million from the St. John’s Red Storm after he withdrew from the 2026 NBA Draft, it was reported that Momcilovic’s price tag could rise to $7.5 million.

It is truly mind-blowing how fast the NIL packages have risen in price. The circumstances with Dybantsa and Momcilovic are a little different, since the former was coming out of high school and the latter has three years of collegiate experience.

However, seeing the highest-paid player amount go from about $4.1 million to possibly over $7 million is hard to fathom. There are going to be multiple players making more than Dybantsa did during the 2025-26 who cashed in on the transfer portal.