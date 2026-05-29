NIL Asking Price for Milan Momcilovic Has Reportedly Risen

When it was first announced that Iowa State Cyclones star Milan Momcilovic was entering the transfer portal, the first thing people talked about was how much money he would make.

Alas, money wasn’t the No. 1 priority for Momcilovic. He was focused solely on living out his dream of hearing his name called during the NBA Draft. Unfortunately, the feedback that he received wasn’t what he was hoping for.

As a result, despite a strong day at the NBA draft combine, Momcilovic withdrew his name from the 2026 NBA Draft. In the transfer portal, all attention is now on which program he will be taking his talents to.

Whichever team secures a commitment from him, it is going to cost them a ton of money. Originally, it was believed that Momcilovic could command $7 million in a bidding war, and that number has increased.

Milan Momcilovic set up for massive payday

Mar 27, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic (22) reacts in the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers during a Sweet Sixteen game of the Midwest Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at United Center. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

“Sources tell KSR+ that Kentucky’s NIL offer to Milan Momcilovic is the most competitive on the table, as of Thursday afternoon. Sources indicate that the “get-in price” for Momcilovic has been raised to $7-7.5 million, up from previous asks in the low $6 million range," as written at KSR+, part of the On3 Network (subscription required).

There is a good chance that his price tag went up after it was revealed what the St. John’s Red Storm paid Tounde Yessoufou. A projected first-round pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, the former Baylor Bears product withdrew and committed to the Big East contenders shortly after midnight on May 28.

It has since been revealed that the Red Storm paid him an NIL package upward of $6 million. A unanimous top-10 player in the transfer portal at every outlet, that payday is a massive one and was great news for Momcilovic.

Vastly different players in how they contribute on the court, the former Iowa State star is coming off a historic shooting season. Not only did he break the Cyclones' single-season record for 3-pointers made with 136, which was the most in the nation, but he led the country in 3-point shooting percentage with 48.7%.

He is the first player to lead men’s basketball in both categories in the same season. That kind of production is going to catch a hefty price on the transfer portal, and Momcilovic is in a position to cash in as the No. 1-ranked player.

As KSR+ noted, the Kentucky Wildcats are viewed as the favorite to land the sharpshooter. But the Arizona Wildcats and Louisville Cardinals are in the mix as well; no other teams are pursuing Momcilovic.