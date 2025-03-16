Complete NCAA Tournament bracket revealed: Who plays who and when
The NCAA Tournament is set and we can now begin to ponder all the crazy March Madness ideas that are sure to fizzle out.
Or maybe not.
Games begin with the First Four on Tuesday and Wednesday, while Iowa State hits the court Friday in Milwaukee. The Cyclones, a No. 3 seed in the East, will play automatic qualifier Lipscomb, the No. 14 seed.
A win over the Bisons would line Iowa State up against either No. 6 Ole Miss or the winner between San Diego State and North Carolina. Ole Miss is one of a record 14 teams from the SEC to earn a bid.
The Big 12 will be represented by the Cyclones along with Baylor, Arizona, BYU, Houston, Texas Tech and Kansas.
Here is a look at the complete NCAA Tournament bracket. Start times and television destinations will be announced shortly.