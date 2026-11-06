Defensive Overcommitments Have Killed Iowa State Basketball
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The Iowa State Cyclones have had a tough start to the season.
In the opening game, they fell short to the Memphis Tigers, 80-76. It was a poor performance. Memphis did whatever they wanted offensively and got plenty of defensive stops, leaving Iowa State looking discombobulated throughout the game.
But the biggest problem that the Cyclones faced in that contest was their inability to stop the 3-pointers. And that all started with the defensive scheme.
This year, Iowa State has played with a plethora of guards on the court. Tamin Lipsey, Jaquan Johnson, and Jamarion Batemon are in the starting lineup, and while that gives an offensive advantage, the lack of size is a factor defensively.
Iowa State has to clean up defensive scheme
Typically, guards will play higher up, leaving the big men to play down low. As a result, there is less help defense and more traps on the perimeter. But not only has a lack of help defense been a problem, but it’s also how they’re being attacked.
When there isn’t as much help defense, players feel the need to overcommit, which creates too much space in the corners. That allows for easy 3-pointers. Even if one of the high guards is able to track back, that leaves a wide-open wing three.
This defense simply doesn’t work, especially against teams that can shoot the three-ball well. For most non-conference games, it may not be exposed, but the second a strong team comes around, it’s going to be really tough to slow them down.
If Memphis, along with the Creighton Bluejays and Northwestern Wildcats, who Iowa State played in exhibitions, are able to shoot all over the Cyclones, think about how the Arizona Wildcats, BYU Cougars, Texas Tech Red Raiders, Houston Cougars, and other Big 12 teams will do.
3-point defense is key for Cyclones
Luckily, this doesn’t have to be a must-fix by the game on Friday against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles, but it certainly has to be by the time the team heads to Las Vegas, NV, for the Player’s Era Festival during Feast Week.
Last season, teams shot just 32% from the 3-point range against the Cyclones. That’s 7.5 makes on 23.4 attempts per game. But this year, it’s been much worse.
Throughout the first two exhibitions, as well as the first non-conference game of the season, teams have hit 38% of their 3-pointers against Iowa State. That’s 10 makes per game on 26.3 attempts. Those numbers are severely inflated, both in attempts and makes, which tells a lot about this Cyclone team.
The season isn’t over or “doomed” after one game; in fact, it’s just the very start. But Iowa State needs to fix its defensive issues, or this could be a season to forget in Ames, IA.
Lucca Mazzie is a sports journalist from Menlo Park, CA, and is a part of the Iowa State Class of 2030. He has been in the sports world since his freshman year in high school, where he has worked with a number of websites such as On3/Rivals and On SI, as well as creating a few of his own websites and podcasts. He has covered schools such as Stanford, Michigan State, Saint Mary's, and Fresno State in the past, and looks to continue his work at Iowa State.