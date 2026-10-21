Former Iowa State Basketball Star Receives AP Preseason All-America Votes
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The Iowa State Cyclones have garnered the respect of AP Top 25 Poll voters heading into the 2026-27 season.
Despite some massive changes to their roster, the voters still believe in T.J. Otzelberger’s squad. The Cyclones are No. 18 in the preseason poll, which makes them fourth among Big 12 teams.
The Arizona Wildcats, Houston Cougars and Kansas Jayhawks are all ahead of them. Just behind them are the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the BYU Cougars, giving the conference six ranked teams to begin the campaign.
Given how many talented teams there are in the Big 12, it comes as no surprise they are well represented in the AP Preseason All-America Voting. Alas, Iowa State doesn’t have any current players who were selected, but a former player did receive some votes: Milan Momcilovic.
Former Iowa State star Milan Momcilovic received Preseason All-America votes
After putting his name in the 2026 NBA Draft, Momcilovic also entered the transfer portal. When he withdrew from the draft, there was no longer a spot or NIL money available for him with the Cyclones. As a result, he transferred to the Kentucky Wildcats.
Expectations are incredibly high for Momcilovic heading into the 2026-27 campaign as a go-to scorer for the Wildcats. Voters believe that he is in for a big season, as he received five votes. That was 12 short of making the AP Preseason All-America Team, with Arizona center Motiejus Krivas being the fifth member with 17 points.
Seven other players finished between Momcilovic and Krivas, including two more players the Cyclones are going to have to compete against this season: BYU point guard Robert Wright III, Texas Tech big man JT Toppin and Kansas five-star freshman Tyran Stokes.
Further down the list was one of Krivas’s teammates, Ivan Kharchenkov, who received one vote, giving the Big 12 five representatives on the list dominated by players from the ACC and SEC.
While Iowa State doesn’t have anyone on the list right now, they do have one player worth keeping an eye on: point guard Tamin Lipsey.
Currently eligible for a fifth year as a member of the Class of 2022, he has the star power and two-way skill set to certainly make a push for an All-America spot throughout the season. He is one of the most accomplished active point guards in the country, renowned for his stellar defensive ability.
Another successful season with the Cyclones, along with the normal level of production he provides on the court, will certainly get him noticed by voters to land on some ballots.
Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.